  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tiga Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINV   KYG886721037

TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.

(TINV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Tiga Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt of Deposit Proceeds From Private Placement Warrants

11/24/2021 | 11:02am EST
Tiga Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), announced today that on November 23, 2021 it issued and sold to Tiga Sponsor LLC 2,760,000 private placement warrants at $1.00 per warrant for an aggregate purchase price of US$2,760,000 (the “Proceeds”), and that such Proceeds were placed on deposit in the Company’s Trust Account on November 22, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed purchase by the Sponsor of additional private placement warrants and the anticipated deposit of the proceeds of such purchase in the Company’s Trust Account. No assurance can be given that the transactions discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the purchase of private placement warrants will be deposited as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,26 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 349 M 349 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tiga Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Raymond Zage Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Gupta President & Director
Diana Luo Chief Financial Officer
Peter John Chambers Chief Operating Officer
Carman Wong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%349
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)47.21%72 992
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.33%25 743
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA18.93%16 544
HAL TRUST24.49%14 003
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)4.30%13 728