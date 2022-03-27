Log in
    TINV   KYG886721037

TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.

(TINV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiga Acquisition : TINV 2021 PFIC Statement

03/27/2022 | 03:51am EDT
TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.

PFIC Annual Statement

Entity Name: TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") may be considered a "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The following information is provided to allow a shareholder of the Company (a "Shareholder") to make an election under Section 1295 of the Internal Revenue Code to treat the Company as a Qualified Electing Fund ("QEF Election") for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The QEF Election is optional and can only be made by the Shareholder. The Company is unable to make this election on behalf of the Shareholder. Please note that a QEF Election may not be recognized for state income tax purposes in some states. The PFIC rules are complex. Please consult with your personal tax advisor to determine whether or not it is advisable for you to make a QEF Election with respect to your investment in the Company.

  • (1) This PFIC Annual Information statement applies to the tax period of the Company:

    Beginning

    1/1/2021

    Ending

    12/31/2021

  • (2) The Shareholder's per-unit, per-day information for the Company's taxable period specified in paragraph (1) is provided in the below chart. We recommend that all U.S. taxpayers consult a tax advisor concerning the overall tax consequences of their ownership in the Company and their U.S. tax reporting requirements.

    Fund Name (and name of any underlying funds if applicable) Ticker

    Ordinary Earnings (US$)

    Net Capital Gains (US$)

    0.00000845047

    NONE

    TIGA ACQUISITION CORP. TINV

  • (3) The amount of cash and fair market value of other property distributed or deemed distributed by the Company to the Shareholder during the Company's taxable period specified in paragraph (1) is as follows:

    Cash:

    Fair Market Value of Property:NONE NONE

  • (4) The Company will permit the Shareholder to inspect and copy the Company's permanent books of account, records, and such other documents as may be maintained by the Company that are necessary to establish that PFIC ordinary earnings and net capital gain, as provided in Section 1293(e) of the Internal Revenue Code, are computed in accordance with U.S. income tax principles, and to verify these amounts and the Shareholder's pro rata share thereof.

Date: ___________________

26 March 2022

By: _________________________________________

TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.

Title: ________________________________________

CFO

Additional Information

The following additional information is supplied to enable the Shareholder to complete IRS Form 8621:

(Please note: a Shareholder may have additional filing disclosures including, but not limited to, Forms 926, 5471, and/or 8938 as a result of the Shareholder's investment in the Company. Please consult your tax advisor.)

Address of the PFIC:

Ocean Financial Centre, Level 40

10 Collyer Quay, Singapore, 049315

Taxpayer Identification Number:

N/A

Country of Incorporation:

Cayman Islands

Date of Incorporation:

7/27/2020

Disclaimer

Tiga Acquisition Corp. published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 07:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 23,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 355 M 355 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tiga Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Raymond Zage Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Gupta President & Director
Diana Luo Chief Financial Officer
Peter John Chambers Chief Operating Officer
Carman Wong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.1.46%355
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-9.72%67 568
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED15.81%28 532
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-4.24%15 329
HAL TRUST-4.80%13 220
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-6.93%12 233