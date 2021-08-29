Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Tiger Brands Limited
  News
  Summary
    TBS   ZAE000071080

TIGER BRANDS LIMITED

(TBS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nigeria's UAC to buy minority stake as S.Africa's Tiger Brands exits

08/29/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
ABUJA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Nigerian conglomerate UAC Plc has signed an agreement to acquire the minority shares of its unlisted subsidiary UAC Foods from South Africa's Tiger Brands next month, it said.

The sale makes Tiger Brands the latest South African business to exit Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and largest economy, where economic weakness last year curbed consumer demand, input cost rises have cut into margins and currency volatility has further eroded profits.

UAC, with interests in real estate, paints and livestock feed, said it will operate Tiger Brands' food company, after the acquisition closes in September.

Tiger bought 49% of UAC's food business in 2010, when Nigeria was touted as the next growth spot for retailers.

Other South African companies that expanded into Nigeria and have since decided to leave are Shoprite and Massmart .

Recession in Nigeria in 2020 sapped demand, although the economy has recovered, growing 5% in the second quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASSMART HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.13% 54.76 End-of-day quote.30.32%
TIGER BRANDS LIMITED 0.27% 183.75 End-of-day quote.-11.74%
UAC OF NIGERIA PLC -0.45% 10.95 End-of-day quote.51.03%
Financials
Sales 2021 31 612 M 2 149 M 2 149 M
Net income 2021 2 258 M 153 M 153 M
Net cash 2021 1 672 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 30 428 M 2 060 M 2 068 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 11 188
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart TIGER BRANDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tiger Brands Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIGER BRANDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 183,75 ZAR
Average target price 210,14 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Patrick Doyle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deepa Sita Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geraldine Joslyn Fraser-Moleketi Chairman
Maya Makanjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark John Bowman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIGER BRANDS LIMITED-11.74%2 060
NESTLÉ S.A.11.61%350 571
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.85%86 511
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-37.14%57 041
DANONE15.63%47 700
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.96%44 507