  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Tiger Brands Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBS   ZAE000071080

TIGER BRANDS LIMITED

(TBS)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-28
189.75 ZAR   +0.25%
S.African food producer Tiger Brands' interim profit marginally rises

05/30/2023 | 02:07am EDT
Tiger Brands beverage manufacturing facility in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands said on Tuesday it managed to post a marginal rise in its interim profit as inflationary pressures and long hours of rolling blackouts continued to weigh.

For the half year ended March 31, the maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice reported a headline earnings per share - a profit measure used in South Africa - of 731 cents, up from 729 cents a year earlier.

Food companies have had a double whammy of pressures - global food price inflation, which has proved to be sticky affecting consumer behaviors and local power cuts, some times up to 10 hours a day, that has increased costs of doing business.

Tiger Brands said its half-year revenue increased 16% to 19.4 billion rand ($981 million), although its volumes fell by a percentage point due to inflation.

The company declared a dividend of 320 cents per share for the six-month period.

($1 = 19.7800 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.39% 437.5 Real-time Quote.-3.96%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 1920.96 Real-time Quote.-1.64%
OATS FUTURES (O) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.07% 689.5 End-of-day quote.0.95%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.76% 139.98 Real-time Quote.-7.35%
TIGER BRANDS LIMITED 0.25% 189.75 End-of-day quote.-9.65%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.86% 17.075 End-of-day quote.-5.43%
02:07aS.African food producer Tiger Brands' interim profit marginally rises
RE
03/24Shares of S.African food producer Premier surge 11% on debut
RE
03/06South African food producers expect muted demand from struggling shoppers
RE
02/21Tiger Brands Predicts Double-Digit Growth in Revenue For Four Months to January
MT
02/21South Africa's Tiger Brands grows sales after price hikes
RE
02/09Tiger Brands Limited Appoints Sam Sithole as A Non-Executive Director, Effective 1 Apri..
CI
02/08South Africa's consumer goods firms warn of much higher prices as power cuts bite
RE
01/18TIGER BRANDS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Tiger Brands : Annual Financial Results 2022 Transcript
PU
2022Tiger Brands focuses on retailers' own brand goods as costs soar
RE
Sales 2023 37 005 M 1 882 M 1 882 M
Net income 2023 2 896 M 147 M 147 M
Net cash 2023 551 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 5,40%
Capitalization 29 671 M 1 509 M 1 509 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 9 670
Free-Float 94,3%
Tiger Brands Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 189,75 ZAR
Average target price 210,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Noel Patrick Doyle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deepa Sita Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geraldine Joslyn Fraser-Moleketi Chairman
Michael Onochie Ajukwu Independent Non-Executive Director
Thetele Emmarancia Mashilwane Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIGER BRANDS LIMITED-9.65%1 509
NESTLÉ S.A.4.59%330 762
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.72%102 316
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.29%52 678
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.39%49 444
KRAFT HEINZ-5.82%47 052
