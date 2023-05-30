S.African food producer Tiger Brands' interim profit marginally rises

For the half year ended March 31, the maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice reported a headline earnings per share - a profit measure used in South Africa - of 731 cents, up from 729 cents a year earlier.

Food companies have had a double whammy of pressures - global food price inflation, which has proved to be sticky affecting consumer behaviors and local power cuts, some times up to 10 hours a day, that has increased costs of doing business.

Tiger Brands said its half-year revenue increased 16% to 19.4 billion rand ($981 million), although its volumes fell by a percentage point due to inflation.

The company declared a dividend of 320 cents per share for the six-month period.

($1 = 19.7800 rand)

