Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Tiger Brands Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBS   ZAE000071080

TIGER BRANDS LIMITED

(TBS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  06-01
142.00 ZAR   -4.05%
07:12aTIGER BRANDS : Acquisition of securities by clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
PU
05/25TIGER BRANDS : Interim Financial Results 2022
PU
05/25Tiger Brands Limited Announces Interim Ordinary Dividend for the Six Months Ended March 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiger Brands : Acquisition of securities by clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

06/03/2022 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 

Acquisition of securities by clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

TIGER BRANDS LIMITED
"Tiger Brands" or "the Company"
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1994/017881/06)
Share code: TBS ISIN: ZAE000071080

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY CLIENTS OF ALLAN GRAY PROPRIETARY LIMITED
"Allan Gray"

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of
2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements,
shareholders are advised that Tiger Brands has received formal
notification that clients of Allan Gray have, in aggregate, acquired an
interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total
interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Allan Gray's
clients now amounts to 10.0664% of the total issued ordinary shares of
the Company.


Bryanston

3 June 2022

Sponsor:
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Date: 03-06-2022 01:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Tiger Brands Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 11:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIGER BRANDS LIMITED
07:12aTIGER BRANDS : Acquisition of securities by clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
PU
05/25TIGER BRANDS : Interim Financial Results 2022
PU
05/25Tiger Brands Limited Announces Interim Ordinary Dividend for the Six Months Ended March..
CI
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Tiger Brands Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, May 25, 2022
CI
05/25TIGER BRANDS : unaudited group results and dividend declaration for the six months ended 3..
PU
03/30South Africa's Famous Brands takes a bite of plant-based eatery Lexi's
RE
03/28TIGER BRANDS' : Venture Capital Fund makes first investment in Herbivore Earthfoods
PU
03/28Herbivore Earthfoods announced that it has received funding from Tiger Brands Limited, ..
CI
03/08South Africa's Shoprite weathers unrest to pump up first-half profit
RE
03/08Shoprite forced to tap alternative suppliers for wheat, cooking oil
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32 518 M 2 103 M 2 103 M
Net income 2022 2 293 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2022 956 M 61,8 M 61,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 5,80%
Capitalization 22 950 M 1 484 M 1 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 10 158
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart TIGER BRANDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tiger Brands Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIGER BRANDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 142,00 ZAR
Average target price 174,09 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Patrick Doyle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deepa Sita Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geraldine Joslyn Fraser-Moleketi Chairman
Michael Onochie Ajukwu Independent Non-Executive Director
Thetele Emmarancia Mashilwane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIGER BRANDS LIMITED-21.55%1 484
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.97%330 128
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.93%87 243
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY28.23%50 239
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY1.36%44 543
THE HERSHEY COMPANY8.38%43 019