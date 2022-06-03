Tiger Brands : Acquisition of securities by clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

Acquisition of securities by clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited TIGER BRANDS LIMITED "Tiger Brands" or "the Company" (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1994/017881/06) Share code: TBS ISIN: ZAE000071080 ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY CLIENTS OF ALLAN GRAY PROPRIETARY LIMITED "Allan Gray" In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Tiger Brands has received formal notification that clients of Allan Gray have, in aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Allan Gray's clients now amounts to 10.0664% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company. Bryanston 3 June 2022 Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited Date: 03-06-2022 01:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.