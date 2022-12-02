Tiger Brands : Annual Financial Results 2022

TIGER BRANDS
YEAR-END RESULTS PRESENTATION
2 December 2022
Index
Executive summary
Operational review
Financial review
Strategic update & outlook
Disclaimer
Forward-looking statement
This document contains forward looking statements that, unless otherwise indicated, reflect the company's expectations as at 2 December 2022. Actual results may differ materially from the company's expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect the business, or if estimates or assumptions prove to be inaccurate. The company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialise and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available as a result of future events or for any other reason, save as required to do so by legislation and/or regulation.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF PERFORMANCE
Solid full year result underpinned by strong second half performance
-
Focus in H2 was on margin recovery and category specific price/volume management
-
Performance enhanced by successful recovery in S&T, Bakeries and Exports which helped offset pressure in HPC
-
Volumes were well managed amid significant price inflation (H1 of 3% vs H2 of 18%)
-
Improved service levels despite supply chain constraints and accelerated loadshedding
-
-
Impacted working capital due to investment in raw materials and finished goods
-
Maintained our focus on investing in the future to ensure sustainable long-term returns
-
-
IT investments
-
Revenue management
-
R42 million nutrition programme supporting 10 000 food-insecure children over & above Tiger Brands Foundation's initiative
-
-
Served 100 millionth meal through our school feeding programme
