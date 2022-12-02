Advanced search
    TBS   ZAE000071080

TIGER BRANDS LIMITED

(TBS)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
193.99 ZAR   -1.14%
02:24aTiger Brands : Annual Financial Results 2022
PU
11/24Polycarp Igathe Appointed Tiger Brands New Chief Growth Officer
AQ
11/03In meat-loving South Africa, climate concerns whet appetite for veggie burgers
RE
Tiger Brands : Annual Financial Results 2022

12/02/2022 | 02:24am EST
TIGER BRANDS

YEAR-END RESULTS PRESENTATION

2 December 2022

Index

Executive summary

Operational review

Financial review

Strategic update & outlook

2

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statement

This document contains forward looking statements that, unless otherwise indicated, reflect the company's expectations as at 2 December 2022. Actual results may differ materially from the company's expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect the business, or if estimates or assumptions prove to be inaccurate. The company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialise and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available as a result of future events or for any other reason, save as required to do so by legislation and/or regulation.

3

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF PERFORMANCE

Noel Doyle | CEO

Solid full year result underpinned by strong second half performance

  • Focus in H2 was on margin recovery and category specific price/volume management
  • Performance enhanced by successful recovery in S&T, Bakeries and Exports which helped offset pressure in HPC
  • Volumes were well managed amid significant price inflation (H1 of 3% vs H2 of 18%)
  • Improved service levels despite supply chain constraints and accelerated loadshedding
    • Impacted working capital due to investment in raw materials and finished goods
  • Maintained our focus on investing in the future to ensure sustainable long-term returns
    • IT investments
    • Revenue management
    • R42 million nutrition programme supporting 10 000 food-insecure children over & above Tiger Brands Foundation's initiative
      • Served 100 millionth meal through our school feeding programme

5

Disclaimer

Tiger Brands Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 654 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
Net income 2022 2 309 M 136 M 136 M
Net cash 2022 758 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 30 320 M 1 787 M 1 787 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 10 158
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Noel Patrick Doyle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deepa Sita Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geraldine Joslyn Fraser-Moleketi Chairman
Michael Onochie Ajukwu Independent Non-Executive Director
Thetele Emmarancia Mashilwane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIGER BRANDS LIMITED7.18%1 787
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.85%326 322
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.68%92 329
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY35.11%53 560
GENERAL MILLS, INC.26.60%50 629
THE HERSHEY COMPANY21.55%48 229