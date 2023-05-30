Tiger Brands : Interim Financial Results 2023

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statement

This document contains forward looking statements that, unless otherwise indicated, reflect the company's expectations as at 30 May 2023. Actual results may differ materially from the company's expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect the business, or if estimates or assumptions prove to be inaccurate. The company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialise and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available as a result of future events or for any other reason, save as required to do so by legislation and/or regulation.