  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Tiger Brands Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBS   ZAE000071080

TIGER BRANDS LIMITED

(TBS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-28
189.75 ZAR   +0.25%
02:25pTiger Brands : Interim Financial Results 2023
PU
11:58aSouth African rand hits new low amid dollar strength, poor outlook
RE
11:57aSouth African rand hits new low amid dollar strength, poor outlook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiger Brands : Interim Financial Results 2023

05/30/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
TIGER BRANDS

INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION

30 May 2023

Index

Executive

Financial

review

summary

Operational

Strategic

review

update & outlook

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statement

This document contains forward looking statements that, unless otherwise indicated, reflect the company's expectations as at 30 May 2023. Actual results may differ materially from the company's expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect the business, or if estimates or assumptions prove to be inaccurate. The company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialise and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available as a result of future events or for any other reason, save as required to do so by legislation and/or regulation.

3

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF PERFORMANCE

Noel Doyle | CEO

Increasingly tough consumer environment with accelerating volume declines and a clear shift towards essentials

41%

32%

38%

62%

52%

38%

87%

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Saved by

Only bought

Bought less than

Of consumers

lower-cost meats

mostly store

lower-cost

reducing at home

essential items

wanted

concerned about

or cuts

brands

ingredients

food waste

inflation

Category volume trends (%)

2,7

12,6 10,2 12,2

12mm

6mm

3mm

0,7

2,6

2

1,2

2,4

0,6

2,4

-1,1-0,4

-3,8-2,8 -3,6

-0,7

-2,4-1,7

-2,3

- 3,0

- 4,3 - 5,8

- 4,3

- 6,7 - 8,0

-3

-5,6-6,9 -7,7

Milling & Baking

Rice

Dry Pasta

Cereals

Groceries

Sweets & Treats

Beverages

Home Care

Personal Care

Baby

Source: Circana (previously iRi) | Deloitte Consumer Products Outlook (2023); Deloitte Global State of the Consumer Tracker

5

Disclaimer

Tiger Brands Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 18:20:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 37 118 M 1 888 M 1 888 M
Net income 2023 2 297 M 117 M 117 M
Net cash 2023 870 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 5,40%
Capitalization 29 671 M 1 506 M 1 509 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 9 670
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart TIGER BRANDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tiger Brands Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIGER BRANDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 189,75 ZAR
Average target price 200,75 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 5,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Patrick Doyle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deepa Sita Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geraldine Joslyn Fraser-Moleketi Chairman
Michael Onochie Ajukwu Independent Non-Executive Director
Thetele Emmarancia Mashilwane Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIGER BRANDS LIMITED-9.65%1 509
NESTLÉ S.A.4.59%330 762
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.72%102 316
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.29%52 678
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.39%49 444
KRAFT HEINZ-5.82%47 052
