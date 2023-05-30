Tiger Brands : Interim Financial Results 2023

This document contains forward looking statements that, unless otherwise indicated, reflect the company's expectations as at 30 May 2023. Actual results may differ materially from the company's expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect the business, or if estimates or assumptions prove to be inaccurate. The company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialise and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available as a result of future events or for any other reason, save as required to do so by legislation and/or regulation.
3
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF PERFORMANCE
Noel Doyle | CEO
Increasingly tough consumer environment with accelerating volume declines and a clear shift towards essentials
41%
32%
38%
62%
52%
38%
87%
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Saved by
Only bought
Bought less than
Of consumers
lower-cost meats
mostly store
lower-cost
reducing at home
essential items
wanted
concerned about
or cuts
brands
ingredients
food waste
inflation
Category volume trends (%)
2,7
12,6 10,2 12,2
12mm
6mm
3mm
0,7
2,6
2
1,2
2,4
0,6
2,4
-1,1-0,4
-3,8-2,8 -3,6
-0,7
-2,4-1,7
-2,3
- 3,0
- 4,3 - 5,8
- 4,3
- 6,7 - 8,0
-3
-5,6-6,9-7,7
Milling & Baking
Rice
Dry Pasta
Cereals
Groceries
Sweets & Treats
Beverages
Home Care
Personal Care
Baby
Source: Circana (previously iRi) | Deloitte Consumer Products Outlook (2023); Deloitte Global State of the Consumer Tracker