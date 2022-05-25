Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Tiger Brands Limited
  News
  Summary
    TBS   ZAE000071080

TIGER BRANDS LIMITED

(TBS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-23
140.70 ZAR   +1.22%
06:34aTiger Brands warns of more price rises as cost pressures build
RE
01:23aTIGER BRANDS : unaudited group results and dividend declaration for the six months ended 31 March 2022
PU
03/30South Africa's Famous Brands takes a bite of plant-based eatery Lexi's
RE
Tiger Brands warns of more price rises as cost pressures build

05/25/2022
Tiger Brands bets on plant-based food with Herbivore Earthfoods investment

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Tiger Brands will intensify efforts to reduce costs and minimise price rises but significant increases are inevitable, South Africa's largest food producer said on Wednesday as it reported a decline in profit.

Consumer goods makers around the world are raising prices to offset soaring energy, commodities, labour and transport costs, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbating inflationary pressures already building during the pandemic recovery.

The maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice said inflation in the second half of its financial year is likely to run into double digits, with the full impact on consumer demand for its brands a key unknown.

In the first six months to March 31, the group's price inflation was 3%.

"The full impact of the global supply chain squeeze and related inflationary pressures is being felt acutely in the level of cost increases being experienced," the company said.

It did not detail its cost reduction and efficiency initiatives, which it ramped up during the reporting period. However, they could not counter the higher level of input costs, resulting in its gross margin being squeezed to 29.2% from 30.6%.

"Balancing margin and volume will be a key challenge over the next 12 months," Tiger Brands said.

Headline earnings per share, a key profit measure in South Africa, fell 2% to 729 cents in the six months, hit by a sharp volume decline in bakeries and a protracted strike at its snacks and treats division in the first quarter.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 2% to 16.8 billion rand ($1.07 billion). While prices rose 3%, overall sales volumes dipped 1%, with the personal and home care business also a drag.

Tiger Brands said the disposal of its deciduous fruit business, which includes canned fruits, was stopped as interested parties were unable to secure the necessary funding.

($1 = 15.6967 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Kirsten Donovan)

By Nqobile Dludla


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.39% 504.47 Real-time Quote.-4.65%
OATS FUTURES (O) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.07% 689.5 End-of-day quote.0.95%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.44% 162.33 Real-time Quote.-5.95%
TIGER BRANDS LIMITED 1.22% 140.7 End-of-day quote.-22.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.67% 55.985 Delayed Quote.-21.84%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.55% 17.175 End-of-day quote.18.05%
Financials
Sales 2022 32 711 M 2 085 M 2 085 M
Net income 2022 2 289 M 146 M 146 M
Net cash 2022 1 379 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 5,92%
Capitalization 22 740 M 1 449 M 1 449 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 10 158
Free-Float 94,4%
Managers and Directors
Noel Patrick Doyle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deepa Sita Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geraldine Joslyn Fraser-Moleketi Chairman
Michael Onochie Ajukwu Independent Non-Executive Director
Thetele Emmarancia Mashilwane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIGER BRANDS LIMITED-22.27%1 449
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.97%329 867
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.99%87 187
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY29.84%49 383
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.33%48 481
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.33%43 886