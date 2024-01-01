Tiger Logistics (India) Limited is an India-based logistics company and solutions provider. The Companyâs business covers international freight forwarding, supply chain management, project logistics, defense logistics and cold chain logistics. The Company is also a customs house agent. The Companyâs segments include Logistics and Others. The Company provides end-to-end solutions for a range of industries and market sectors, including automobiles, auto components, consumer durables, crafts and gifts, textiles, building materials, medical and health equipment, pharma and chemicals, and food-raw and perishables. It provides customized shipping solutions to cater to the specific requirements across industries. It provides air freight solutions, such as door-to-door solutions and direct-to-consignee (DTC) services. It provides Full Container Load (FCL) and aka Less than Container Load (LCL) ocean freight services to all destinations from and to India.