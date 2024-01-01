Tiger Logistics (India) Limited announced a significant achievement. Company has been awarded another government tender from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited marking a significant milestone to enter petro segement. This accomplishment positions company to explore further opportunities in the petro sector, allowing to broaden footprint and strengthen presence in the logistics business.
Tiger Logistics Limited Secures Tender from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited for Logistics Services
January 31, 2023 at 11:54 pm EST
