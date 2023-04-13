Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Tiger Royalties and investments Plc
  News
  Summary
    TIR   GB0002308525

TIGER ROYALTIES AND INVESTMENTS PLC

(TIR)
2023-04-13
0.1750 GBX    0.00%
Inland Homes completes GBP2.5 million fund raise

04/13/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC - London-based mining investor - Reports portfolio value March 31 was 0.10 pence per share, down from 0.12p at December 31.

----------

TP ICAP Finance PLC - London-based financial services firm - Accepts tenders worth GBP210.3 million as part of its GBP500 million cash tender offer announced on April 3. Notes settlement date for the offer is April 17.

----------

Devro PLC - Glasgow, Scotland-based sausage casing manufacturer - Announces court has sanctioned scheme of arrangement between Devro and the scheme shareholders relating to the recommended cash acquisition under which Saria will buy Devro. Expects shares to be cancelled from April 14.

----------

Gulf Investment Fund PLC - investment fund focused on Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman - Issues quarterly report. Says net asset value rose 2.8% for the quarter, outperforming the benchmark S&P GCC Index which fell 0.4%. Notes outperformance was driven by the fund's increased weighting in Saudi, underweight positions in UAE and Kuwait, and stock selection.

----------

Inland Homes PLC - Buckinghamshire, England-based brownfield site developer, housebuilder and regeneration specialist - Raises GBP2.5 million via direct subscription offer announced on April 12 which has now closed. The net proceeds of the subscription will be used to fund working capital requirements within the company.

----------

Circle Property PLC - London-based buyer, developer and manager of regional office assets in UK - Announces the allotment and issue to holders of ordinary shares of 29.2 million unlisted B shares pursuant to the B Share Issue on the basis of one B Share for each ordinary share held on April 17. Intends that the B shares will be redeemed on April 18, for 55 pence per B share amounting to a second return of capital to shareholders of around GBP16.1 million.

----------

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

