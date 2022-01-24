Tigers Realm Coal : December 2021 Quarterly Production and Activities Report

Construction works continued to be adversely affected by extremely poor weather conditions, especially during December. Nonetheless, the CHPP equipment is now fully installed, and the plant cladding and winterization is close to being complete. TIG expects to complete testing and commissioning procedures and begin running at nominal capacity in the March quarter. During this period, we will also complete installation of key CHPP-related infrastructure such as the boiler facility.

Coal Sales and Marketing

During October - November, TIG completed loading three export cargos for a total of 131kt and two domestic cargos totaling 10kt.

One of these cargos was an export semi-soft coking coal cargo. All the others were thermal coal cargos.

Total sales for the year 2021 were 911kt, (120kt SSCC, remainder thermal) slightly ahead of our total sales volume guidance range.

Market Outlook

In general, the global coal market undertook a downward correction in October 2021, as a result of the introduction of a Chinese Government price cap, and a directive given to Chinese producers to increase coal production. In addition, Chinese steel demand fell heavily through October to December, on the back of a significant downturn in the Chinese construction sector.

Coking Coal

The Asian coking coal market changed significantly in the December quarter, driven by restricted supply from Australia and strong demand from India and North East Asia. China, which had been a strong market for most of the year, was significantly impacted by a downturn in the residential construction market in China. The impact on steel demand has been material, with coke makers operating at less than 50% of capacity.

The result of the change (negative in China, positive outside of China) is that the spot coking coal market has adjusted, and CFR China prices for hard coking coal (HCC) are now slightly lower than Australian FOB prices.