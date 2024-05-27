Tigné Mall plc, The Point Shopping Mall,

SPECIAL BUSINESS - DISCUSSION ON REMUNERATION REPORT

6. To hold a discussion on the Remuneration Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 pursuant to Rule 12.26L of the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Appointment of Directors

Pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles"), all the directors of the Company will retire from office at the end of the Annual General Meeting. The Company issued a call for the nomination of candidates for election to the office of director in accordance with the Articles. The Company received five (5) valid nominations. Since the number of nominations received is equivalent to the number of vacancies, no election of directors will be held at the AGM and the five (5) nominated persons, named below, will be automatically appointed directors.

Mr. Michael Agius

Ms. Marzena Formosa

Mr. Albert J. Frendo

Mr. Etienne Sciberras

Mr. Joseph Zammit Tabona

Participation at AGM

A notice regarding the AGM has been sent to all shareholders registered on the Company's Register of Members held by the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on the 22 May 2024 (the "Record Date"). Only those shareholders registered on the Company's Register of Members on the Record Date are entitled to attend, participate and vote at the AGM. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and participate at the AGM by attending the AGM in person or by appointing a proxy.

Annual Report

A copy of the Annual Report comprising the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon will be available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at The Point Shopping Mall, Management Suite, Tigné Point, Sliema, Malta and on the Company's website www.thepointmalta.com(Investor Relations section). A printed copy of the Annual Report will be provided to shareholders who had indicated their preference to continue receiving a printed copy of the document and to any other shareholders upon request.

