Ref: TML 125/2024
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Tigné Mall plc (C 35139) (the "Company") in terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority
Annual General Meeting 2024 - Agenda and Related Information
The Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") will be held on Friday 21 June 2024 at 10:00 hrs at The Grand Ballroom of the Phoenicia Malta, The Mall, Floriana for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out below as agenda items 1 to 5 and holding a discussion on agenda item 6.
ORDINARY BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Annual Report and Financial Statements
That the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon be received and approved.
- Dividend
That a final net dividend of €815,000, equivalent to a net dividend of €0.01445 per ordinary share, as recommended by the Board of Directors, be declared.
- Reappointment of Auditors
That the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers of 78, Mill Street, Zone 5, Central Business District, Qormi, Malta as auditors of the Company be approved and that the Board of Directors be authorised to establish their remuneration.
SPECIAL BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Remuneration Policy
That the Remuneration Policy of the Company as set out in the Circular to Shareholders dated 23 May 2024 be approved.
- Directors' Emoluments
That the maximum annual aggregate emoluments of Directors be established at €150,000 in line with the previous year.
SPECIAL BUSINESS - DISCUSSION ON REMUNERATION REPORT
6. To hold a discussion on the Remuneration Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 pursuant to Rule 12.26L of the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.
Appointment of Directors
Pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles"), all the directors of the Company will retire from office at the end of the Annual General Meeting. The Company issued a call for the nomination of candidates for election to the office of director in accordance with the Articles. The Company received five (5) valid nominations. Since the number of nominations received is equivalent to the number of vacancies, no election of directors will be held at the AGM and the five (5) nominated persons, named below, will be automatically appointed directors.
Mr. Michael Agius
Ms. Marzena Formosa
Mr. Albert J. Frendo
Mr. Etienne Sciberras
Mr. Joseph Zammit Tabona
Participation at AGM
A notice regarding the AGM has been sent to all shareholders registered on the Company's Register of Members held by the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on the 22 May 2024 (the "Record Date"). Only those shareholders registered on the Company's Register of Members on the Record Date are entitled to attend, participate and vote at the AGM. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and participate at the AGM by attending the AGM in person or by appointing a proxy.
Annual Report
A copy of the Annual Report comprising the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon will be available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at The Point Shopping Mall, Management Suite, Tigné Point, Sliema, Malta and on the Company's website www.thepointmalta.com(Investor Relations section). A printed copy of the Annual Report will be provided to shareholders who had indicated their preference to continue receiving a printed copy of the document and to any other shareholders upon request.
By order of the Board
Dr Maria Formosa Bonello
Company Secretary
27 May 2024
