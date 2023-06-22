Tigné Mall plc, The Point Shopping Mall,

Management Suite, Tigné Point, TP 01, Malta

T. (+356) 2247 0300 | WWW.THEPOINTMALTA.COM

Ref: TML 115/2023

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Tigné Mall plc (C35139) ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Quote

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company was held today, 22 June 2023 at The Grand Ballroom of The Phoenicia Malta, The Mall, Floriana. All resolutions on the agenda were approved.

At the AGM, all the Directors of the Company retired from office in terms of the Articles of Association of the Company. Since there were as many nominations as there were vacancies, namely five (5) nominations for five (5) vacancies, no election was required. The following persons were therefore automatically appointed Directors and will hold office up to the next AGM:

Ms. Marzena Formosa

Mr. Albert J. Frendo

Mr. Etienne Sciberras

Ms. Suzanne Stafrace

Mr. Joseph Zammit Tabona

New Directors

Mr Etienne Sciberras of 19, The Village Court, Flat 1, St. Peter Street, Kirkop, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director. Mr Sciberras holds an honours degree in Management from the University of Malta and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, UK. He holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Mapfre MSV Life plc. He is currently a director on the board of Mapfre Middlesea plc and had previously also served on the board of Plaza Centres plc.

There are no matters to be disclosed in relation to Mr Etienne Sciberras in terms of the Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.