Ref: TML 115/2023
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Tigné Mall plc (C35139) ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company was held today, 22 June 2023 at The Grand Ballroom of The Phoenicia Malta, The Mall, Floriana. All resolutions on the agenda were approved.
At the AGM, all the Directors of the Company retired from office in terms of the Articles of Association of the Company. Since there were as many nominations as there were vacancies, namely five (5) nominations for five (5) vacancies, no election was required. The following persons were therefore automatically appointed Directors and will hold office up to the next AGM:
Ms. Marzena Formosa
Mr. Albert J. Frendo
Mr. Etienne Sciberras
Ms. Suzanne Stafrace
Mr. Joseph Zammit Tabona
New Directors
Mr Etienne Sciberras of 19, The Village Court, Flat 1, St. Peter Street, Kirkop, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director. Mr Sciberras holds an honours degree in Management from the University of Malta and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, UK. He holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Mapfre MSV Life plc. He is currently a director on the board of Mapfre Middlesea plc and had previously also served on the board of Plaza Centres plc.
There are no matters to be disclosed in relation to Mr Etienne Sciberras in terms of the Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.
Ms Suzanne Stafrace of 62, Sunrise, Carlo Fiamingo Street, Tal-Virtu, Rabat has been appointed as a Non- Executive Director. She is a Chartered Banker and an MBA graduate from the University of Bangor in Wales and is a member of the UK Chartered Banker Institute, and holds the position of Head of Business Banking at HSBC Bank Malta Plc. She has worked in various areas in the bank both in Personal Banking and Commercial Banking, Risk and Regulatory Compliance. Ms Stafrace has not held and does not hold any other directorships in a listed company.
There are no matters to be disclosed in relation to Ms Suzanne Stafrace in terms of the Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.
Daniela Fenech
Company Secretary
22nd June 2023
