Tigne Mall p l c : Information on the AGM

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Tigné Mall plc (C35139) ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
The following agenda is being presented at the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Thursday 22nd June 2023 at 10:00hrs, at The Grand Ballroom of The Phoenicia Malta, The Mall, Floriana.
ORDINARY BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon.
To declare a final net dividend of €765,000, equivalent to a net dividend of €0.0136 per ordinary share, as recommended by the Directors.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers of 78, Mill Street, Zone 5, Central Business District, Qormi, CBD 5090, Malta as auditors of the Company, and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
SPECIAL BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTION
4. To approve the maximum annual aggregate emoluments of Directors at €150,000 in line with the previous year.
SPECIAL BUSINESS - DISCUSSION ON REMUNERATION REPORT
5. To hold a discussion on the Remuneration Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 pursuant to Rule 12.26L of the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.
Appointment of Directors
The directors of the Company are required to retire from office at each Annual General Meeting. In accordance with its Articles of Association, the Company issued a call for the nomination of persons for appointment as directors and received five (5) valid nominations. Article 97 of the Articles of Association provides that where the Company receives as many nominations as there are vacancies, no election will take place and the nominees will be automatically appointed Directors. Accordingly, the persons listed below will be automatically appointed Directors.
Ms. Marzena Formosa
Mr. Albert J. Frendo
Mr. Etienne Sciberras
Ms. Suzanne Stafrace
Mr. Joseph Zammit Tabona
Shareholders registered on the Company's Share Register at the Central Securities Depositary of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on 23rd May 2023, being the Record Date, will receive notice of the Annual General Meeting.
The final net dividend of €765,000, equivalent to €0.0136 per ordinary share, shall, if approved at the AGM, be paid by the Company on the 5th July 2023 to Shareholders registered on the Company's Share Register at the Central Securities Depositary of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on 22nd June 2023.
A copy of the Annual Report comprising the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 is available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at The Point Shopping Mall, Management Suite, Tigné Point, Sliema, TP01 and on the Company's website www.thepointmalta.comunder the Investor Relations section. A printed copy of the Annual Report will be provided to those Shareholders who indicated their preference to continue receiving a printed copy of the document and to any other Shareholders upon request.