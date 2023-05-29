Advanced search
    TML   MT0000740101

TIGNÉ MALL P.L.C.

(TML)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
0.8000 EUR   +6.67%
04:13aTigne Mall P L C : Information on the AGM
PU
05/03Tigne Mall P L C : Nomination of Directors
PU
04/17Tigne Mall P L C : Approval of Financial Statements 2022
PU
Tigne Mall p l c : Information on the AGM

05/29/2023 | 04:13am EDT
Tigné Mall plc, The Point Shopping Mall,

Management Suite, Tigné Point, TP 01, Malta

T. (+356) 2247 0300 | WWW.THEPOINTMALTA.COM

Ref: TML 114/2023

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Tigné Mall plc (C35139) ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Quote

The following agenda is being presented at the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Thursday 22nd June 2023 at 10:00hrs, at The Grand Ballroom of The Phoenicia Malta, The Mall, Floriana.

ORDINARY BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

  1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon.
  2. To declare a final net dividend of €765,000, equivalent to a net dividend of €0.0136 per ordinary share, as recommended by the Directors.
  3. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers of 78, Mill Street, Zone 5, Central Business District, Qormi, CBD 5090, Malta as auditors of the Company, and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

SPECIAL BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTION

4. To approve the maximum annual aggregate emoluments of Directors at €150,000 in line with the previous year.

SPECIAL BUSINESS - DISCUSSION ON REMUNERATION REPORT

5. To hold a discussion on the Remuneration Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 pursuant to Rule 12.26L of the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Appointment of Directors

The directors of the Company are required to retire from office at each Annual General Meeting. In accordance with its Articles of Association, the Company issued a call for the nomination of persons for appointment as directors and received five (5) valid nominations. Article 97 of the Articles of Association provides that where the Company receives as many nominations as there are vacancies, no election will take place and the nominees will be automatically appointed Directors. Accordingly, the persons listed below will be automatically appointed Directors.

Ms. Marzena Formosa

Mr. Albert J. Frendo

Mr. Etienne Sciberras

Ms. Suzanne Stafrace

Mr. Joseph Zammit Tabona

VAT No. MT17560810 REG. No. C35139

Shareholders registered on the Company's Share Register at the Central Securities Depositary of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on 23rd May 2023, being the Record Date, will receive notice of the Annual General Meeting.

The final net dividend of €765,000, equivalent to €0.0136 per ordinary share, shall, if approved at the AGM, be paid by the Company on the 5th July 2023 to Shareholders registered on the Company's Share Register at the Central Securities Depositary of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on 22nd June 2023.

A copy of the Annual Report comprising the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 is available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at The Point Shopping Mall, Management Suite, Tigné Point, Sliema, TP01 and on the Company's website www.thepointmalta.comunder the Investor Relations section. A printed copy of the Annual Report will be provided to those Shareholders who indicated their preference to continue receiving a printed copy of the document and to any other Shareholders upon request.

Unquote

Daniela Fenech

Company Secretary

29th May 2023

Sales 2022 8,17 M 8,74 M 8,74 M
Net income 2022 3,77 M 4,03 M 4,03 M
Net Debt 2022 10,2 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 45,1 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,29x
EV / Sales 2022 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 49,5%
Edwin Borg Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Zammit Tabona Non-Executive Chairman
David DeMarco Independent Non-Executive Director
Marzena Formosa Independent Non-Executive Director
Albert Frendo Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIGNÉ MALL P.L.C.-4.76%48
SCENTRE GROUP-5.21%9 203
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-5.87%3 525
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED4.57%3 199
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.22.92%3 143
AEON MALL CO., LTD.5.10%2 900
