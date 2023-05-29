Tigne Mall p l c : Information on the AGM

Tigné Mall plc, The Point Shopping Mall,

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Tigné Mall plc pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

The following agenda is being presented at the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Thursday 22nd June 2023 at 10:00hrs, at The Grand Ballroom of The Phoenicia Malta, The Mall, Floriana.

ORDINARY BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon. To declare a final net dividend of €765,000, equivalent to a net dividend of €0.0136 per ordinary share, as recommended by the Directors. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers of 78, Mill Street, Zone 5, Central Business District, Qormi, CBD 5090, Malta as auditors of the Company, and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

SPECIAL BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTION

4. To approve the maximum annual aggregate emoluments of Directors at €150,000 in line with the previous year.

SPECIAL BUSINESS - DISCUSSION ON REMUNERATION REPORT

5. To hold a discussion on the Remuneration Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 pursuant to Rule 12.26L of the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Appointment of Directors

The directors of the Company are required to retire from office at each Annual General Meeting. In accordance with its Articles of Association, the Company issued a call for the nomination of persons for appointment as directors and received five (5) valid nominations. Article 97 of the Articles of Association provides that where the Company receives as many nominations as there are vacancies, no election will take place and the nominees will be automatically appointed Directors. Accordingly, the persons listed below will be automatically appointed Directors.

Ms. Marzena Formosa

Mr. Albert J. Frendo

Mr. Etienne Sciberras

Ms. Suzanne Stafrace

Mr. Joseph Zammit Tabona