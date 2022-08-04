Tigne Mall p l c : Interim Financial Statements ended 30 June 2022

TIGNÉ MALL p.l.c.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements - 30 June 2022

Interim Directors' Report pursuant to Listing Rule 5.75.2

This condensed interim report is published in terms of the Malta Financial Services Authority Listing Rules Chapter 5 and the Prevention of Financial Market Abuse Act, 2005. The interim financial information included in this respect has been extracted from Tigné Mall plc.'s unaudited financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2022 prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. In terms of Listing Rule 5.75.5, this interim report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

Principal activities

The Company's principal activity, which is unchanged since last year, is the ownership and management of 'The Point Shopping Mall' and its car park.

Review of the business

During the period under review, the Company continued with its normal trading activities without interruption. The preceding two years both saw a lockdown of around a month and a half in the first half of each year. Therefore, the first half of 2022 represented a return to normality for the business albeit business was a bit slower than in 2021, when shoppers were redeeming Government-issued retail vouchers.

During the period under review, the Company registered a profit after tax of €1,599,450 (30 June 2021: €757,858). As expected, this represents a significant improvement on the past two years when retail was hit with two successive Covid-19 lockdowns. More importantly, the profitability attained also represents an improvement on 2019 results (30 June 2019: €1,193,424). This improvement is mainly the result of uninterrupted collection of rent, higher revenues from the car park and lower finance costs.

Earlier in 2021, the Company had entered into an agreement with the Classic group to replace Debenhams whose operations were wound up in June 2021. Similarly, the Company also entered into an agreement with Spar to replace the previous operator - Chain food store. This has meant that The Point has traded with these two key outlets closed for refurbishment during the period under review. Looking forward, the Company eagerly awaits the opening of these two new outlets in the latter half of the year.

The Company's senior management team has compiled financial projections for the year ending 30 June 2023. These comprise historical financial information up to the date of authorisation for issue of these financial statements and forecast financial information for the period. These cash flow projections show that the Company is expected to continue having sufficient liquidity and financial resources to meet its obligations and expected cash outflows. Based on the outcome of the cash flow projections as referred to above, the Directors and senior management consider the going concern assumption in the preparation of the Company's financial statements as appropriate as at the date of authorisation for issue of the 2022 interim financial statements. They also believe that no material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern exists as at that date.

1