    TML   MT0000740101

TIGNÉ MALL P.L.C.

(TML)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
0.7500 EUR   -.--%
07:52aTigne Mall P L C : Notification - Listing Rule 5.197
PU
08/04Tigné Mall p.l.c. Declares an Interim Net Dividend, Payable on September 02, 2022
CI
08/04Tigné Mall p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Tigne Mall p l c : Notification - Listing Rule 5.197

11/30/2022 | 07:52am EST
Tigné Mall plc, The Point Shopping Mall,

Management Suite, Tigné Point, TP 01, Malta

T. (+356) 2247 0300 | WWW.THEPOINTMALTA.COM

Ref: TML 109/2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Tigné Mall plc (C35139) ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

The Company refers to the shareholding of 12.8138% held by HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Limited in the Company, which is equal to 7,227,000 voting rights in the issued share capital of the Company.

The Company has been notified by HSBC Europe B.V. (a company incorporated in the Netherlands, with registered office in London) and by HSBC Continental Europe (a company incorporated in France) that, as a result of a transaction within the HSBC Group on the 30 November 2022, HSBC Europe B.V. disposed of its indirect holding of 70.0295% in HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Limited in favour of HSBC Continental Europe. Effectively, following this transaction, HSBC Continental Europe indirectly holds an 8.9734% interest in the Company. HSBC Holding plc's indirect shareholding in the Company remains unchanged at 8.9734%.

The said transaction triggered the notification required by Listing Rule 5.176 (attached to this Company Announcement).

Daniela Fenech

Company Secretary

30th November 2022

VAT No. MT17560810 REG. No. C35139

Date: 22 October 2015

ESMA/2015/1597

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Tigné' Mall p.l.c. with registered address at Management Suite, The Point Shopping Mall, Pjazza Tigné Point, Sliema, TP 01, Malta

LEI: 213800X8ISMGKCWU8848

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: HSBC Continental Europe

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Paris,

France

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Same as in 3.
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
  1. November 2022
  1. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(7.A + 7.B)

tal of 7.A)

suervii

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

8.9734%

N/A

8.9734%

56,400,000

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

N/A

N/A

N/A

notification (if appli-

cable)

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possi-

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ble)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

Ordinary Shares

N/A

5,060,998

N/A

8.9734%

ISIN Code:

MT0000740101

SUBTOTAL A

5,060,998

8.9734%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is exer-

cised/ converted.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL B.1

N/A

N/A

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive

2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

Conversion Pe-

% of voting rights

instrument

date

x

settlement

xii

voting rights

riod xi

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL B.2

N/A

N/A

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

Namexv

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

HSBC Holdings plc

8.9734%

N/A

8.9734%

HSBC Bank plc

8.9733%

N/A

8.9733%

HSBC Continental Eu-

8.9734%

N/A

8.9734%

rope

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

12.8138%

N/A

12.8138%

HSBC Life Assurance

12.8138%

N/A

12.8138%

(Malta) Limited

9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

N/A

10. Additional informationxvi:

On 30 November 2022 HSBC Europe B.V. transferred its 70.0295% shareholding in HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. to HSBC Continental Europe.

As a result of the transfer, HSBC Continental Europe holds 70.0295% of the share capital and voting rights in HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. and therefore an indirect shareholding of 8.9734% in Tigné Mall p.l.c. (the "Issuer "). HSBC Europe B.V. no longer holds a shareholding in HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. and therefore no longer holds an indirect shareholding in the Issuer. Griffin International Limited and Midcorp Limited being shareholders in HSBC Europe B.V. as a result, no longer hold an indirect shareholding in the Issuer. HSBC Holdings plc and HSBC Bank plc hold an indirect shareholding in the Issuer (as shown above) via HSBC Continental Europe.

Done at Paris, France on 30 November 2022.

Signature:

Name: Andrew Wild

Position: CEO

For and on behalf of HSBC Continental Europe

