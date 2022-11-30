Tigne Mall p l c : Notification - Listing Rule 5.197
11/30/2022 | 07:52am EST
Tigné Mall plc, The Point Shopping Mall,
Management Suite, Tigné Point, TP 01, Malta
T. (+356) 2247 0300 | WWW.THEPOINTMALTA.COM
Ref: TML 109/2022
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Tigné Mall plc (C35139) ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
Quote
The Company refers to the shareholding of 12.8138% held by HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Limited in the Company, which is equal to 7,227,000 voting rights in the issued share capital of the Company.
The Company has been notified by HSBC Europe B.V. (a company incorporated in the Netherlands, with registered office in London) and by HSBC Continental Europe (a company incorporated in France) that, as a result of a transaction within the HSBC Group on the 30 November 2022, HSBC Europe B.V. disposed of its indirect holding of 70.0295% in HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Limited in favour of HSBC Continental Europe. Effectively, following this transaction, HSBC Continental Europe indirectly holds an 8.9734% interest in the Company. HSBC Holding plc's indirect shareholding in the Company remains unchanged at 8.9734%.
The said transaction triggered the notification required by Listing Rule 5.176 (attached to this Company Announcement).
Unquote
Daniela Fenech
Company Secretary
30th November 2022
VAT No. MT17560810 REG. No. C35139
Date: 22 October 2015
ESMA/2015/1597
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Tigné' Mall p.l.c. with registered address at Management Suite, The Point Shopping Mall, Pjazza Tigné Point, Sliema, TP 01, Malta
LEI: 213800X8ISMGKCWU8848
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name: HSBC Continental Europe
City and country of registered office (if applicable): Paris,
France
Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Same as in 3.
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
November 2022
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights at-
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial instru-
Total of both in %
tached to shares (to-
voting rights of is-
ments
(7.A + 7.B)
tal of 7.A)
suervii
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
8.9734%
N/A
8.9734%
56,400,000
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
N/A
N/A
N/A
notification (if appli-
cable)
1
RESTRICTED
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if possi-
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ble)
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
Ordinary Shares
N/A
5,060,998
N/A
8.9734%
ISIN Code:
MT0000740101
SUBTOTAL A
5,060,998
8.9734%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Exercise/
Number of voting rights
Type of financial in-
Expiration
that may be acquired if
% of voting rights
strument
datex
Conversion Periodxi
the instrument is exer-
cised/ converted.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL B.1
N/A
N/A
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
2004/109/EC
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of
Conversion Pe-
% of voting rights
instrument
date
x
settlement
xii
voting rights
riod xi
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL B.2
N/A
N/A
2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
through financial in-
Namexv
equals or is higher
equals or is higher
struments if it equals
than the notifiable
or is higher than the
than the notifiable
threshold
threshold
notifiable threshold
HSBC Holdings plc
8.9734%
N/A
8.9734%
HSBC Bank plc
8.9733%
N/A
8.9733%
HSBC Continental Eu-
8.9734%
N/A
8.9734%
rope
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.
12.8138%
N/A
12.8138%
HSBC Life Assurance
12.8138%
N/A
12.8138%
(Malta) Limited
9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
N/A
10. Additional informationxvi:
On 30 November 2022 HSBC Europe B.V. transferred its 70.0295% shareholding in HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. to HSBC Continental Europe.
As a result of the transfer, HSBC Continental Europe holds 70.0295% of the share capital and voting rights in HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. and therefore an indirect shareholding of 8.9734% in Tigné Mall p.l.c. (the "Issuer "). HSBC Europe B.V. no longer holds a shareholding in HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. and therefore no longer holds an indirect shareholding in the Issuer. Griffin International Limited and Midcorp Limited being shareholders in HSBC Europe B.V. as a result, no longer hold an indirect shareholding in the Issuer. HSBC Holdings plc and HSBC Bank plc hold an indirect shareholding in the Issuer (as shown above) via HSBC Continental Europe.
3
Done at Paris, France on 30 November 2022.
Signature:
Name: Andrew Wild
Position: CEO
For and on behalf of HSBC Continental Europe
4
RESTRICTED
