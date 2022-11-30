Tigne Mall p l c : Notification - Listing Rule 5.197

Tigné Mall plc, The Point Shopping Mall,

Ref: TML 109/2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Tigné Mall plc (C35139) ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

The Company refers to the shareholding of 12.8138% held by HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Limited in the Company, which is equal to 7,227,000 voting rights in the issued share capital of the Company.

The Company has been notified by HSBC Europe B.V. (a company incorporated in the Netherlands, with registered office in London) and by HSBC Continental Europe (a company incorporated in France) that, as a result of a transaction within the HSBC Group on the 30 November 2022, HSBC Europe B.V. disposed of its indirect holding of 70.0295% in HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Limited in favour of HSBC Continental Europe. Effectively, following this transaction, HSBC Continental Europe indirectly holds an 8.9734% interest in the Company. HSBC Holding plc's indirect shareholding in the Company remains unchanged at 8.9734%.

The said transaction triggered the notification required by Listing Rule 5.176 (attached to this Company Announcement).

Daniela Fenech

Company Secretary

30th November 2022