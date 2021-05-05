Tigne Mall p l c : Nomination of Directors

Tigné Mall plc, The Point Shopping Mall,

Management Suite, Tigné Point, TP 01, Malta

T. (+356) 2247 0300 | WWW.THEPOINTMALTA.COM

Ref: TML 92/2021

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Tigné Mall plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Quote

The Company announces that pursuant to the notice issued by the Company on 21st April 2021, the Company received the following nominations for directors from shareholders in terms of the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association: ‐

Ms. Caroline Buhagiar Klass

Mr. David Demarco

Ms. Marzena Formosa

Mr. Albert Frendo

Mr. Joseph Zammit Tabona

Pursuant to Article 97 of the Articles of Association of the Company, since the Company received as many nominations as there were vacancies, no elections will take place and the above five persons nominated by shareholders will be automatically appointed to the board of directors with effect from the date of the next Annual General Meeting, which shall be held on 15th June 2021.

Unquote

Daniela Fenech

Company Secretary

5th May 2021