  Homepage
  Equities
  Malta
  Malta Stock Exchange
  Tigné Mall p.l.c.
  News
  Summary
    TML   MT0000740101

TIGNÉ MALL P.L.C.

(TML)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange - 05/03
0.75 EUR   +1.35%
10:51aTIGNE MALL P L C  : Nomination of Directors
PU
04/12TIGNE MALL P L C  : Placing of items/resolutions on the AGM Agenda
PU
03/11TIGNE MALL P L C  : Information to the market
PU
Tigne Mall p l c : Nomination of Directors

05/05/2021 | 10:51am EDT
Tigné Mall plc, The Point Shopping Mall,

Management Suite, Tigné Point, TP 01, Malta

T. (+356) 2247 0300 | WWW.THEPOINTMALTA.COM

Ref: TML 92/2021

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Tigné Mall plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

The Company announces that pursuant to the notice issued by the Company on 21st April 2021, the Company received the following nominations for directors from shareholders in terms of the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association: ‐

Ms. Caroline Buhagiar Klass

Mr. David Demarco

Ms. Marzena Formosa

Mr. Albert Frendo

Mr. Joseph Zammit Tabona

Pursuant to Article 97 of the Articles of Association of the Company, since the Company received as many nominations as there were vacancies, no elections will take place and the above five persons nominated by shareholders will be automatically appointed to the board of directors with effect from the date of the next Annual General Meeting, which shall be held on 15th June 2021.

Daniela Fenech

Company Secretary

5th May 2021

VAT No. MT17560810 REG. No. C35139

Tigné Mall plc published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 14:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5,44 M 6,53 M 6,53 M
Net income 2020 1,32 M 1,59 M 1,59 M
Net Debt 2020 16,5 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,3 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,0x
EV / Sales 2020 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edwin Borg Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Zammit Tabona Chairman
David DeMarco Independent Non-Executive Director
Marzena Formosa Non-Executive Director
Caroline Buhagiar Klass Non-Executive Director
