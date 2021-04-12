Log in
Tigné Mall p.l.c.

TIGNÉ MALL P.L.C.

(TML)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange - 04/01
0.72 EUR   +2.86%
Tigne Mall p l c : Placing of items/resolutions on the AGM Agenda

04/12/2021 | 07:19am EDT
Tigné Mall plc, The Point Shopping Mall,

Management Suite, Tigné Point, TP 01, Malta

T. (+356) 2247 0300 | WWW.THEPOINTMALTA.COM

Ref: TML 90/2021

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Tigné Mall plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Quote

The Company announces that in view of the prevailing circumstances brought about by the Covid‐19 pandemic, its forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held remotely in terms of Legal Notice 288 of 2020 on Tuesday 15th June 2021. Further information and documentation relating to the AGM, including instructions relating to voting by proxy and the right to ask questions before the meeting, will be announced at a later date.

Placing of items/resolutions on Agenda

Pursuant to the Listing Rules, a shareholder or shareholders holding not less than 5% of the voting issued share capital of the Company may:

  1. request the Company to include items on the agenda of the AGM, provided that each item is accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be considered at the AGM; and
  1. table draft resolutions for items to be included in the agenda of the AGM.

The request to include items on the agenda of the general meeting or the draft resolution referred to above should be submitted to the Company Secretary, in hard copy form, at The Point Shopping Mall, Management Suite, Tigné Point, TP01 or in electronic form to agm@thepointmalta.comat least forty six (46) days before 15th June 2021 that is, by the 30th April 2021, and shall be authenticated by the person or persons making it. The Company shall not entertain any requests by shareholders received after 30th April 2021.

Unquote

Daniela Fenech

Company Secretary

12th April 2021

VAT No. MT17560810 REG. No. C35139

Disclaimer

Tigné Mall plc published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 11:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
