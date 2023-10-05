Delivering safety with rapid shutdown and value with high-quality products, the Green Glove design and installation service program opens to C&I solar installers worldwide.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced the launch of the Green Glove service program to provide a premium support experience for installers of commercial and industrial (C&I) systems. The Green Glove program enhances the installer experience and drives quality across the solar value chain with a process that includes a set of formalized support engagements for Tigo C&I installers before, during, and after the installation.

After registering online, Green Glove support personnel work with the installer to determine the scope of the engagement, which can include service scheduling, technical training preconditions, and potential site visit requirements. Tigo customers can expect a no-cost design review prior to installation, on-call support from regional Tigo locations during installation, and a post-installation review and follow-up discussion to answer outstanding questions and gather feedback on the installation experience. Tigo-based commercial and industrial solar systems commissioned prior to March 2024 are eligible for the Green Glove program. Systems based on non-Tigo MLPE devices may also be eligible for a fee-based service under Green Glove program. This expansion of the Tigo Green Glove program continues the Company’s mission to deliver quality solar as well as rapid shutdown safety by enhancing the resources available to solar installers.

“While no two commercial solar systems are alike, some best practices for design and installation are nearly universal, and the Green Glove program extends our engineering and field experience to our installer customers,” said James JD Dillon, CMO at Tigo Energy. “The philosophy behind this program is to strengthen the connective tissue within the solar value chain, bridging the strength Tigo has in designing solar hardware with the strength our installer partners have in deploying solar. While we are separate companies, our end customers should feel confident that the various entities that bring it all together collaborate and serve them by working together.”

In support of the Green Glove program, training and continuing education designed to build and reinforce the commercial solar installer skill set are delivered via the Tigo Academy platform. The platform delivers an installer curriculum that connects high-quality solar and storage products to best practices during the design and installation phases. Successfully completed Tigo Academy learning modules are eligible for North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP®) Continuing Education Credits (CEC).

Commercial and industrial solar installers can learn more about the Green Glove service program by visiting the Green Glove website.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005691664/en/