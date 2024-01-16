Official TIGO ENERGY, INC. press release

Representatives from the California Solar & Storage Association and EnergySage will join Tigo to discuss residential solar adoption trends, insights, and case studies.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced an exclusive panel discussion with CALSSA (California Solar & Storage Association) and EnergySage at Intersolar North America 2024. The event is open to solar installers, along with other individuals and companies in the solar ecosystem and brings together industry experts and collaborators to discuss the consumer trends, technologies, and services that will drive the growth of residential solar.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116506256/en/

While at Intersolar North America 2024, CALSA and EnergySage will join Tigo in an in-depth discussion of residential solar adoption trends, insights, and case studies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Designed as a highly interactive discussion, the panel session will focus on the market landscape of the solar industry and include case studies, data, and other insights for a comprehensive perspective on the residential segment.

“EnergySage has a front-row seat to the market dynamics of the U.S. solar industry, and we are excited to join this panel to share the trends we’re seeing,” said Chris Seguin, Sr. Business Development Manager of Network Partner Growth at EnergySage. “After a tumultuous year for solar, everybody wants to know what to expect in 2024. That's where data from EnergySage can help, providing a unique and timely leading indicator of where the residential solar market is heading over the next 3-6 months."

EnergySage is the largest online marketplace in the United States for solar, energy storage, and heat pumps and contributes valuable insights into consumer demands, trends, and the broader American residential solar landscape.

“It has been an intense year on the policy front for solar and storage,” said Brad Heavner, Policy Director at CALSSA. “It is essential for installers to understand the details of recent policy changes and get involved in advocacy.”

California Solar & Storage Association recognized as a solar advocate, will provide unique perspectives and strategies aimed at boosting solar adoption, including stakeholder education, prevailing market conditions, and policy changes.

"We are excited to bring this group together for a frank discussion at Intersolar North America 2024, and I am particularly interested to hear from the installers we’ve invited to join us,” said J.D. Dillon, CMO of Tigo Energy. “As an interactive session, this event is a unique opportunity for the views of our industry from a variety of perspectives to exchange insights and strategies, intending to drive the adoption of residential solar."

Tigo will be exhibiting at booth #114 at Intersolar North America 2024. To schedule a meeting with a representative from Tigo or sign up for the Tigo, CALSSA, EnergySage panel session at Intersolar 2024, click here.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116506256/en/