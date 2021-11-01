إعلان شركة تهامة للإعلان و العلاقات العامة و التسويق عن تجديد وتعديل اتفاقية التسهيل&#

Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing Company announces renewal and amendment banking facility agreement (Shariah-compliant) with Saudi National Bank.
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
Introduction
|
Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing Company announces renewal and amendment banking facility agreement (Shariah-compliant) from Saudi National Bank
|
Date of obtaining the funding
|
2021-11-01 Corresponding to 1443-03-26
|
Financing entity
|
Saudi National Bank
|
Financing amount.
|
Facilities amounting to SAR 20 million as a general limit that can be used for several sub-limits
|
Financing duration.
|
One year
|
Guarantees offered for the financing
|
The facility is secured by an SAR 22m promissory note and mortgage over fixed deposit (equivalent to total facility value) in favor of the bank.
|
Financing objective
|
Restructuring the financial obligations of the company and providing non-cash facilities to the company (guarantees and credits).
|
Related Parties
|
No related parties on this agreement.
