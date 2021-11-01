Log in
    4070   SA0007870096

TIHAMA ADVERTISING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS CO.

(4070)
  Report
إعلان شركة تهامة للإعلان و العلاقات العامة و التسويق عن تجديد وتعديل اتفاقية التسهيل&#

11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT
Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing Company announces renewal and amendment banking facility agreement (Shariah-compliant) with Saudi National Bank.

Element List Explanation
Introduction Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing Company announces renewal and amendment banking facility agreement (Shariah-compliant) from Saudi National Bank
Date of obtaining the funding 2021-11-01 Corresponding to 1443-03-26
Financing entity Saudi National Bank
Financing amount. Facilities amounting to SAR 20 million as a general limit that can be used for several sub-limits
Financing duration. One year
Guarantees offered for the financing The facility is secured by an SAR 22m promissory note and mortgage over fixed deposit (equivalent to total facility value) in favor of the bank.
Financing objective Restructuring the financial obligations of the company and providing non-cash facilities to the company (guarantees and credits).
Related Parties No related parties on this agreement.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Tihama Advertising & Public Relations & Marketing Holding SJSC published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 12:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
