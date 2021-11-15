Log in
    4070   SA0007870096

TIHAMA ADVERTISING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS CO.

(4070)
Tihama Advertising and Public Relations : تعلن شركة تهامة للإعلان و العلاقات العامة و التسويق عن قيام شركتها التابعة ( شرك

11/15/2021 | 05:05pm EST
Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing Company announces that its subsidiary (Integrated Production Company for Audiovisual Media Production) has signed a contract with Al Sadaf for Audiovisual Production LLC - A member in (MBC Group).

Element List Explanation
Date of Announcement of the Award 2021-11-15 Corresponding to 1443-04-10
Contract Subject Matter TV series production
Date of Signing the Contract 2021-11-15 Corresponding to 1443-04-10
Contract Value SAR 6,896,606
Contract Details TV series production
Contract Duration The contract becomes effective from the date of its signing until each party fulfills its obligations

The period of completion of the implementation of all works in accordance with the contract January 20, 2022

Financial Impact and the Relevant Period The financial impact will be during the next financial periods and according to the implementation of the work scope
Related Parties None

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Tihama Advertising & Public Relations & Marketing Holding SJSC published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:02:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Abdul Karim Ibrahim Al-Mayouf Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ayman Mohamed Abdul Rahman Soliman Chief Financial Officer
Sari Ibrahim Abdul Karim Al-Maayouf Chairman
Ibrahim Mohmmad Ibrahim Al-Shabib Deputy Chairman
Khaled bin Fahad Al-Abdul Jabbar Independent Director
