Tihama Advertising and Public Relations : تعلن شركة تهامة للإعلان و العلاقات العامة و التسويق عن قيام شركتها التابعة ( شرك

Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing Company announces that its subsidiary (Integrated Production Company for Audiovisual Media Production) has signed a contract with Al Sadaf for Audiovisual Production LLC - A member in (MBC Group).
Element List
Explanation
Introduction
Date of Announcement of the Award
2021-11-15 Corresponding to 1443-04-10
Contract Subject Matter
TV series production
Date of Signing the Contract
2021-11-15 Corresponding to 1443-04-10
Contract Value
SAR 6,896,606
Contract Details
TV series production
Contract Duration
The contract becomes effective from the date of its signing until each party fulfills its obligations
The period of completion of the implementation of all works in accordance with the contract January 20, 2022
Financial Impact and the Relevant Period
The financial impact will be during the next financial periods and according to the implementation of the work scope
Related Parties
None
