Tihama Advertising and Public Relations : Announces the issuance of a Court verdict by the Administrative Court of Appeal in Riyadh in favor of the Riyadh Municipality.

Introduction Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing Company announces the issuance of the Court verdict by the Administrative Court of Appeal in Riyadh on 18/03/1443 corresponding to 24/10/2021, rejecting the appeal submitted by the company and confirming the judgment issued on 17/08/1442 AH from the Administrative Court in Riyadh.

Lawsuit Opponent Riyadh Municipality

Name of the Plaintiff Riyadh Municipality

Type of the Lawsuit Case before the Administrative Court

Name and Location of the Competent Judicial Authority Riyadh Administrative Court

Date of Submitting the Lawsuit 2019-10-20 Corresponding to 1441-02-21

Summery of the Lawsuit and its Reasons The Riyadh Municipality has filed a lawsuit before the Administrative Court in Riyadh to demand Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing Company to pay an amount of (11,769,914) Saudi riyals in favor of the Riyadh Municipality for a claim related to the dues for renting and exploiting advertising sites in Riyadh.

Expected Financial Impact Including the Claimed Sums, Fees and any other Charges The value of the judgment issued in favor of the Municipality is an amount of (11,769,914) Saudi riyals, knowing that there will be no impact on the income statement, as the company has previously recorded a provision against for the full value of the claim.

Any Substantial Legal, Regulatory, or Operational Risks that may Result from the Lawsuit, including the Results of such Impact on the Company's Financial, Legal or Operational Standing There are no Substantial Legal, Regulatory, or Operational Risks as a direct effect that may Result from the Lawsuit except the of cash flow as a result of its obligation to lawsuits amount.

Measures Taken by the Company, including the Estimation of the Potential Liability Resulting from the Lawsuit The Company based on documents available with it has obtained legal advice, has authorized a lawyer to appeal to the preliminary judgement that has been issued against the company and the liability that the company handled as a result of the lawsuit and rejecting the appeal and to obligating the company to pay the lawsuit amount