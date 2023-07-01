Tijaria Polypipes Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 38.43 million compared to INR 135.58 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 38.8 million compared to INR 136.73 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 27.99 million compared to INR 75.31 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.98 compared to INR 2.62 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.98 compared to INR 2.62 a year ago.

