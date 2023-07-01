Tijaria Polypipes Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 138.47 million compared to INR 548.82 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 140.14 million compared to INR 551.04 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 94.56 million compared to INR 217.18 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3.3 compared to INR 7.58 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3.3 compared to INR 7.58 a year ago.

