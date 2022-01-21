Tikehau Capital : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract

Paris,

21 January 2022

Termination of the existing liquidity contract and implementation of a new liquidity contract

Termination of the existing liquidity contract

Tikehau Capital has terminated, with effect from today, the liquidity contract concluded with Exane BNP Paribas relating to Tikehau Capital shares (ISIN code FR0013230612) admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

At 21 January 2022, date of contract termination, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

38,452 Tikehau Capital shares;

1,180,500 euros in cash.

From 1 January to 21 January 2022, the transactions executed under this liquidity contract represented a volume of 21,530 Tikehau Capital shares traded on the buy side, for 510 900 euros, and a volume of 23,136 Tikehau Capital shares traded on sell side for 550,593 euros.

It is reminded that on the date of signature of the aforementioned liquidity contract (19 February 2019), the resources (in cash or securities) allocated to the liquidity contract were those indicated at 31 December 2018 in credit to the liquidity account:

51,983 Tikehau Capital shares;

180,754 euros in cash.

In addition, in order to allow the liquidity contract's resources to be better matched with the stock market capitalisation and the aim of promoting share liquidity and regular trading, the following additional contributions in cash were made after the signature of the aforementioned liquidity contract:

300,000 euros on 21 February 2019

500,000 euros on 8 September 2020.

The termination of the liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas follows Tikehau Capital's wish to change the investment services provider for maintaining liquidity of the market and managing its liquidity contract.

Implementation of a new liquidity contract

As of 24 January 2022 and for an initial period of one year, Tikehau Capital has entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR Regulation), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016, Articles L. 225-206 et seq. of the French Commercial Code and Decision No. 2021-01 of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) of 22 June 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision") and any other provisions referred to therein.

The purpose of this contract is for Rothschild Martin Maurel to ensure liquidity and activity for Tikehau Capital shares on Euronext Paris.

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account for the implementation of this contract: