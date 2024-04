Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages c. EUR 38.8 billion of assets and has 3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at the end of 31/12/2022. The group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity, and liquid strategies), including through Tikehau IM (an asset management subsidiary that operates on behalf of institutional and private shareholders). Controlled by its managers alongside first-tier institutional partners, Tikehau Capital has 742 employees in offices in Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Seoul, Singapore, New York, Tokyo, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Tel Aviv and Zurich.