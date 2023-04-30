Tikehau Capital : Airbus, Safran and Tikehau Capital finalize acquisition of Aubert & Duval

PRESS RELEASE

Airbus, Safran and Tikehau Capital finalize acquisition of Aubert & Duval

Paris, April 28, 2023

The holding company owned equally by Airbus, Safran and Tikehau Capital has finalized today the acquisition of Aubert & Duval from Eramet.

Aubert & Duval is a strategic supplier of critical parts and materials to high-precision customers, notably the aerospace, defence, nuclear and medical industries.

The company generates annual revenues in the region of €550 million and employs 3,700 people, mostly in France.

Its cutting-edgeknow-how in specialty steels and superalloys, and its more recently acquired expertise in titanium are crucial to the aerospace, transportation, energy, defence and medical markets.

Bruno Durand has been appointed CEO of Aubert & Duval by the holding company's Board of Directors and will be managing its operations.

Safran CEO Olivier Andriès commented: "The acquisition of Aubert & Duval will ensure the national and European sovereignty of our strategic programs developing disruptive civil and military engines, and secure our critical parts and materials supply chain. I am confident the new team will carry through the transformation project to get this leading French industry player back on track."

"Completion of this acquisition represents a crucial step towards the creation of a leading European player in critical parts and materials, equipped to compete globally and to support the aerospace and defence industry, thereby reducing geopolitical risks of supply", said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. "Airbus will provide its full support to Aubert & Duval as it executes its ambitious transformation plan."

"The acquisition of Aubert & Duval reflects the quickening pace of transformation and consolidation in the aerospace sector. Tikehau Capital is proud to be aiding the company's recovery and the development of its industrial expertise alongside Airbus and Safran. Aubert

Duval is a strategic player vital to maintaining France and Europe's industrial independence," added Marwan Lahoud, Chairman Private Equity, Tikehau Capital.

This operation marks the latest in a series of initiatives in recent years to support and strengthen France's aerospace sector, notably through the Ace Aéro Partenaires investment fund set up in 2020 and handled by alternative asset management firm Tikehau Capital with the backing of the French government, which retains a golden share in Aubert & Duval company in order to protect its strategic interests.