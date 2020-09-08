Log in
Tikehau Capital: Increase in Resources Allocated to the Liquidity Contract

09/08/2020 | 12:09pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, today announced an increase in the resources allocated to the liquidity contract

An additional cash contribution of 500,000 euros was made today under the liquidity contract signed by Tikehau Capital with Exane BNP Paribas.

This additional contribution allows the liquidity contract's resources to be better matched with the stock market capitalisation and the aim of promoting share liquidity and regular trading.

It is recalled that as at 30 June 2020, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

- 48,275 Tikehau Capital shares
- 507,809 euros in cash.

In accordance with the authorisation given by the General Shareholders' Meeting of Tikehau Capital on 19 May 2020, the maximum unit purchase price per share in respect of the liquidity contract is 40 euros.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €25.7bn of assets under management (as at 30 June 2020) and shareholders’ equity of €3.1bn (as at 31 December 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and capital markets strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 530 staff (as at 31 December 2019) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 213 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2020 -26,3 M -31,0 M -31,0 M
Net Debt 2020 123 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2020 -185x
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 2 768 M 3 272 M 3 262 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart TIKEHAU CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Tikehau Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIKEHAU CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,86 €
Last Close Price 20,30 €
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian de Labriffe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laure Perréard Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Honoré Chief Technology Officer
Jean J. Charest Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-Louis Charon Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL-7.73%3 272
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-5.27%36 657
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-31.98%16 104
AMUNDI-8.58%15 179
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.01%10 551
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-17.31%9 981
