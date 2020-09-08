Tikehau Capital: Increase in Resources Allocated to the Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, today announced an increase in the resources allocated to the liquidity contract

An additional cash contribution of 500,000 euros was made today under the liquidity contract signed by Tikehau Capital with Exane BNP Paribas.

This additional contribution allows the liquidity contract's resources to be better matched with the stock market capitalisation and the aim of promoting share liquidity and regular trading.

It is recalled that as at 30 June 2020, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

- 48,275 Tikehau Capital shares

- 507,809 euros in cash.

In accordance with the authorisation given by the General Shareholders' Meeting of Tikehau Capital on 19 May 2020, the maximum unit purchase price per share in respect of the liquidity contract is 40 euros.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €25.7bn of assets under management (as at 30 June 2020) and shareholders’ equity of €3.1bn (as at 31 December 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and capital markets strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 530 staff (as at 31 December 2019) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

