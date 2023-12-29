In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital:
https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 22 December to 28 December 2023
Aggregated volume
Weighted
Market (MIC
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
per day (number of
average price
Code)
shares)
per day
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
22/12/2023
FR0013230612
1,358
20.5529
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
27/12/2023
FR0013230612
2,000
20.6491
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
28/12/2023
FR0013230612
1,861
20.9067
XPAR
TOTAL
5,219
20.7160
