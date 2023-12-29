In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital:

https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 22 December to 28 December 2023

Aggregated volume

Weighted

Market (MIC

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

per day (number of

average price

Code)

shares)

per day

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/12/2023

FR0013230612

1,358

20.5529

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/12/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

20.6491

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/12/2023

FR0013230612

1,861

20.9067

XPAR

TOTAL

5,219

20.7160

