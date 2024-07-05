In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital:

https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 28 June 2024 to 4 July 2024

Aggregated volume

Weighted

Market (MIC

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

per day (number of

average price

Code)

shares)

per day

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/06/2024

FR0013230612

707

21.0784

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/07/2024

FR0013230612

522

21.3305

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/07/2024

FR0013230612

272

21.1500

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/07/2024

FR0013230612

608

21.5437

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/07/2024

FR0013230612

604

21.8868

XPAR

TOTAL

2,713

21.4183

