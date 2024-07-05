In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital:
https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 28 June 2024 to 4 July 2024
Aggregated volume
Weighted
Market (MIC
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
per day (number of
average price
Code)
shares)
per day
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
28/06/2024
FR0013230612
707
21.0784
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
01/07/2024
FR0013230612
522
21.3305
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
02/07/2024
FR0013230612
272
21.1500
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
03/07/2024
FR0013230612
608
21.5437
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
04/07/2024
FR0013230612
604
21.8868
XPAR
TOTAL
2,713
21.4183
Disclaimer
Tikehau Capital SC published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 11:14:06 UTC.