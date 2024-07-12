In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital:
https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 5 July 2024 to 11 July 2024
Aggregated volume
Weighted
Market (MIC
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
per day (number of
average price
Code)
shares)
per day
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
05/07/2024
FR0013230612
2,223
22.1382
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
08/07/2024
FR0013230612
553
22.4121
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
09/07/2024
FR0013230612
553
22.4318
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
10/07/2024
FR0013230612
1,238
22.5074
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
11/07/2024
FR0013230612
2,141
22.8704
XPAR
TOTAL
6,708
22.4868
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tikehau Capital SC published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 11:12:06 UTC.