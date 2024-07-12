In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital:

https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 5 July 2024 to 11 July 2024

Aggregated volume

Weighted

Market (MIC

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

per day (number of

average price

Code)

shares)

per day

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/07/2024

FR0013230612

2,223

22.1382

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/07/2024

FR0013230612

553

22.4121

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/07/2024

FR0013230612

553

22.4318

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/07/2024

FR0013230612

1,238

22.5074

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/07/2024

FR0013230612

2,141

22.8704

XPAR

TOTAL

6,708

22.4868

