Tikehau Capital : Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates

PRESS RELEASE  PARIS, 21 MARCH 2023

Publication of the French version of Tikehau Capital's

2022 Universal Registration Document

Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset management group, today announces that the French version of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) under number D.23-0120.

Copies of this 2022 Universal Registration Document are available free of charge in accordance with applicable regulations. In particular, it is available on and can be downloaded from the Company's website (www.tikehaucapital.com, under the heading: Shareholders/Regulatory Information/Annual Financial Reports).

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

the 2022 annual financial report,

the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance,

the reports of the Statutory Auditors and information concerning the Statutory Auditors' fees,

the non-financial performance statement, and

the description of the share buyback program.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €38.8 billion of assets under management (at 31 December 2022).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2022), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 742 employees (at 31 December 2022) across its 14 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612;

Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.