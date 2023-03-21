Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Tikehau Capital
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKO   FR0013230612

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

(TKO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:26 2023-03-21 pm EDT
25.10 EUR   +1.01%
12:31pTikehau Capital : Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates
PU
03/17Tikehau Capital : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
PU
03/17Mercom Capital Group, IIc - Independent Power Producer Amarenco Raises $321 Million
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tikehau Capital : Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates

03/21/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE PARIS, 21 MARCH 2023

Publication of the French version of Tikehau Capital's

2022 Universal Registration Document

Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset management group, today announces that the French version of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) under number D.23-0120.

Copies of this 2022 Universal Registration Document are available free of charge in accordance with applicable regulations. In particular, it is available on and can be downloaded from the Company's website (www.tikehaucapital.com, under the heading: Shareholders/Regulatory Information/Annual Financial Reports).

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

  • the 2022 annual financial report,
  • the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance,
  • the reports of the Statutory Auditors and information concerning the Statutory Auditors' fees,
  • the non-financial performance statement, and
  • the description of the share buyback program.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €38.8 billion of assets under management (at 31 December 2022).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2022), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 742 employees (at 31 December 2022) across its 14 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612;

Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

PRESS RELEASE PARIS, 21 MARCH 2023

PRESS CONTACTS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur - +33 1 40 06 39 30

UK - Prosek Partners: Alexa Bethell - +44 (0) 7940 166 251

USA - Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons - +1 646 818 9238 press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Louis Igonet - +33 1 40 06 11 11

Théodora Xu - +33 1 40 06 18 56

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

Disclaimer

Tikehau Capital SC published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 16:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
