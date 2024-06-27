Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, and Nikko Asset Management, one of Asia’s largest asset managers, are pleased to announce the signing and launch of their strategic partnership.

Effective on 25 June 2024, the partnership encompasses three key components designed to enhance both groups’ global investment capabilities and presence through a distribution agreement, a joint venture, and Nikko Asset Management (Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. together with its subsidiaries) taking an equity stake in Tikehau Capital:

The distribution agreement goes into effect immediately, giving Nikko Asset Management exclusive distribution rights mainly in Japan, and non-exclusive distribution rights in other selected Asian markets, for Tikehau Capital's products, including its European Direct Lending, Private Equity Decarbonization and Private Debt Secondaries strategies, as well as any other funds deemed appropriate. The joint venture is to be located in Singapore, with incorporation and submission of a licensing application targeted by the end of the 2024 calendar year. The launch of the joint venture is subject to obtaining regulatory approval. The objective is to jointly develop Asia focused private asset investment strategies, bringing the best capabilities of the two groups together. This joint venture aims to efficiently design and launch products to respond to the growing investor demand for private assets, while tackling strong secular investment themes. At first, the joint venture will leverage Tikehau Capital's expertise and track record achieved in Europe to launch a dedicated investment strategy focusing on decarbonization in Asia. The products would be distributed by both groups' global networks. Nikko Asset Management is in the process of acquiring an equity stake in Tikehau Capital. This stake, which will remain below the first applicable statutory disclosure threshold, is a significant step in cementing the alliance between both groups.

Nikko Asset Management, which manages over $240 billion of assets1, brings to the partnership an extensive distribution and client service network, an established reputation and a wealth of experience and market intelligence, enhancing Tikehau Capital's presence in Japan and across Asia.

Tikehau Capital has steadily expanded its presence in Asia for a decade, driven by regional coverage, with the opening of several local offices, and the onboarding of top-tier clients and partners. This strategic alliance with Nikko Asset Management is a major step forward in expanding Tikehau Capital’s footprint in Asia, through a deeper client reach and additional investment capabilities.

Tikehau Capital brings to this partnership a wealth of expertise and a robust track record in the private markets sector, supported by a team of seasoned professionals with extensive experience. Driven by its entrepreneurial spirit, Tikehau Capital aims to be at the forefront of innovation, notably as a pioneer in the European mid-market private debt, sustainability and impact, as well as credit secondaries spaces.

Antoine Flamarion, Mathieu Chabran, Co-founders of Tikehau Capital, and Bruno de Pampelonne, Chairman of Asia, declared: "We are thrilled to officially launch our strategic partnership with Nikko Asset Management. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Tikehau Capital in Asia, following 10 years of expansion in the region, with the successive openings of our offices in Singapore, South Korea, Japan and the upcoming opening in Hong Kong. With Nikko Asset Management’s extensive distribution network and market intelligence, combined with our robust expertise in private markets, we are well-positioned to enhance our presence and drive growth in this dynamic region. Together, we are poised to create powerful synergies that will contribute to redefine the industry landscape in Asia and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Stefanie Drews, President of Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd., commented, "We are pleased to enter this groundbreaking partnership with Tikehau Capital. Investors in Asia are increasingly looking for private assets, and partnering with an innovative firm like Tikehau Capital with its distinct advantages in uncovering such investment opportunities in Europe is a perfect fit for our own Global Growth strategy. It is also a cultural fit, as Tikehau Capital also brings a considerable expertise in investing in decarbonization, which aligns with our commitment to sustainable investment and stewardship. We look forward to leveraging Tikehau Capital's expertise and innovation to drive significant growth and opportunities in the Asian market."

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €44.4 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2024).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.2 billion of shareholders’ equity at 31 December 2023), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 778 employees (at 31 March 2024) across its 16 offices in Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

ABOUT NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT

With US$240.1 billion2 under management, Nikko Asset Management is one of Asia’s largest asset managers, providing high-conviction, active fund management across a range of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. In addition, its complementary range of passive strategies covers more than 20 indices and includes some of Asia’s leading exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Headquartered in Asia since 1959, Nikko Asset Management and its subsidiaries employ personnel representing around 30 nationalities, including approximately 200 investment professionals3. The firm has a presence through subsidiaries or affiliates in a total of 11 countries and regions. More than 400 banks, brokers, financial advisors and life insurance companies around the world distribute the firm’s products.

The investment teams benefit from a unique global perspective complemented by the firm's historic Asian DNA, striving to deliver consistent excellence in performance. The firm also prides itself on its progressive, solution-driven approach, which has led to many innovative funds launched for its clients.

For more information about Nikko Asset Management and to access its investment insights, please visit the firm’s homepage.

DISCLAIMER

Non-contractual document intended exclusively for journalists and media professionals. The information is provided for the sole purpose of enabling them to have an overview of the transactions, whatever the use they make of it, which is exclusively a matter of their editorial independence, for which Tikehau Capital declines all responsibility. This document does not constitute an offer to sell securities or investment advisory services. This document contains only general information and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Owing to various risks and uncertainties actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. Tikehau Capital accepts no liability, direct or indirect, arising from the information contained in this document. Tikehau Capital shall not be liable for any decision taken on the basis of any information contained in this document. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

1 As of 31 March 2024.

2 Consolidated assets under management and sub-advisory of Nikko Asset Management and its subsidiaries as of 31 March 2024.

3 Including employees of Nikko Asset Management and its subsidiaries as of 31 March 2024.

