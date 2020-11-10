Press release AMARENCO GROUP successfully closes a €150 million new capital commitment TIKEHAU CAPITAL becomes a cornerstone shareholder to support AMARENCO's growth in solar power production Cork, 10 November 2020: Six months after opening its capital to IDIA Capital Investissement, Amarenco Group, a major global solar power producer and a leading company in sustainability, announces today the closing of a €150 million new capital increase. Tikehau Capital, the alternative asset management and investment group, contributed significantly to this capital increase, becoming a key shareholder of Amarenco Group. AMARENCO started a capital raising process at the beginning of the year to secure a total investment capacity of € 3 billion to fund Amarenco's growth in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East markets whilst maintaining Amarenco as an independent, founder-led company. This new capital commitment for AMARENCO combines a share capital increase and an equity line totaling €150 million. The capital raise was subscribed to by the co-founders themselves, by IDIA Capital Investissement and by Tikehau Capital through its Energy transition fund. AMARENCO is well-placed and funded to convert its significant current pipeline and M&A deal flow into value-generating assets from its global headquarters in Cork, Ireland, and its operational hubs in Lagrave (France), Porto (Portugal), Vienna (Austria), Muscat (Oman), Singapore, Taipei (Taiwan), Bankgok (Thailand), Hanoi (Vietnam), and Tokyo (Japan). While AMARENCO expects to have more than 1GW of projects under construction during 2021 as a result of its M&A activity in Iberia and Asia-Pacific and the maturity of its development pipeline in Oman, AMARENCO intends to accelerate its growth strategy taking a uniquely flexible approach to partnering with local and regional developers, asset owners and IPPs in order to differentiate itself in its chosen markets. - 1/3 -

Press release "This new capital commitment will contribute to AMARENCO's ambitions to have more than 1GW of projects under construction in the coming months and 3GW by 2023 in Europe, APAC and Middle East. We have no doubt that the entrepreneurial spirit of Tikehau Capital and its international network will contribute to the achievement of our goals. We are happy to welcome Pierre Devillard and Pierre Abadie from the private equity team of Tikehau Capital to our board", declared Amarenco's co-founders Olivier Carré, Nick Howard, John Mullins and Alain Desvigne. "We are thrilled to invest in Amarenco and thus partner with the shareholder members and management in the deployment of an ambitious development plan. Thanks to its know-how and its global presence, Amarenco is in a unique position to benefit from the growth trend acceleration in solar power production which is key to accompanying the energy transition globally," said Pierre Abadie and Mathieu Badjeck, co-managersof the Energy transition fund of Tikehau Capital. "The arrival of Tikehau Capital as a shareholder marks a decisive turning point in the company's development. By reinvesting six months after becoming a shareholder, IDIA CI has demonstrated its confidence in the deployment strategy implemented by Amarenco's managers and teams. In addition, this new transaction is an opportunity for the company to perpetuate the issue of Responsible Convertible Bonds indexed on the achievement of environmental and societal KPIs, a new quasi-equity instrument structured by IDIA CI", adds Maud Minoustchin, Portfolio Director Energy Transition at IDIA Capital Investissement. The players involved in the transaction are as follows: Investors :

Tikehau Capital: Pierre Devillard, Pierre Abadie, Andréanne Morin, Léa Poisson, and Arthur Samuel IDIA Capital Investissement: Maud Minoustchin, Guillaume Boccamaiello, and Jean Lebreton

Investor advice:

Financial advice: 8 Advisory (Lionnel Gérard and Geoffroy Bizard), Tax advice: 8 Advisory (Guillaume Rembry, Kevin Peau, and Guillaume Exerjean) Legal advice: Gide Loyrette Nouel (Alexis Pailleret,Chloé Bouhours, and Emmanuel Reille), Paul Hastings (Alexis Terray and Nicolas Lovas), A&L Goodbody (Richard Marron, Richard Grey, and Sarah Kaylinger) Technical advice: DNV GL (Stéphane Lebeau and Ithurralde Xalbat) ESG advice: Sirsa (Yannick Grandjean and Margot Varache)

Company Advice:

Financial advice: Atfis (Patrick du Pré de Saint Maur, Philippe Guez and Thibault Puissant) Legal advice: Herbert Smith Freehills (Edouard Thomas, Cyril Boulignat, Giuliano Lastrucci, Alexia Pharès, Bruno Knadjian and Sylvain Piemont), and Stephen Walker

(Holms O'Malley Sexton) Financial auditor and tax consultant: KPMG Tax and accounting: KPMG (Charles Abbey and Mathieu Gipoulou), KPMG Avocats (Mustapha Oussedrat and Caroline Chapuis), and CJA (Jean Goncalves) 2/3 -



About AMARENCO Amarenco Group is a leading solar IPP active in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. We design, develop, finance, acquire, build and operate medium to large scale solar photovoltaic infrastructures and have successfully completed more than 2,000 projects to date. More information: https://amarencogroup.com/ LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/amarenco Twitter : https://twitter.com/AmarencoFrance About TIKEHAU CAPITAL Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €27.2 billion of assets under management (at 30 September 2020) and shareholder equity of €2.8 billion (at 30 June 2020). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) including through its asset management subsidiaries that act on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 570 people (at 30 June 2020) in its offices based in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP) www.tikehaucapital.com About IDIA CAPITAL INVESTISSEMENT IDIA Capital Investissement brings together Crédit Agricole S.A.'s minority private equity activities to support businesses in all sectors, with recognised expertise in the agrifood and wine industries, energy transition, healthcare and tourism. Total funds managed by IDIA Capital Investissement amount to €1.8 billion. In 2019, IDIA Capital Investissement launched CA Transitions, the first own-account banking investment fund dedicated to energy, agricultural and agrifood transitions. CA Transitions' financial capacity (investment tickets ranging from €1 million to €20 million) enables it to provide long-term support for the development of companies in these sectors. www.ca-idia.com

