Tikehau Capital: concert of shareholders under 2/3 of votes

March 27, 2024 at 01:26 pm EDT

The concert, comprising Tikehau Capital Advisors, Tikehau Management, Makemo Capital, Tikehau Employee Fund 2018, MACSF Epargne Retraite, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and Neuflize Vie, has declared to the AMF that on March 24, 2024, it crossed below the thresholds of 2/3 of the capital and voting rights of Tikehau Capital and held 66.42% of the capital and voting rights of this company.



This crossing of thresholds resulted in an increase in the total number of shares and voting rights in Tikehau Capital.





