Tikehau Capital: controlling holding strengthened

April 03, 2024

Tikehau Capital announced last night that it had been notified of the acquisition of blocks of shares by its controlling shareholder, Tikehau Capital Advisors (TCA).



This company, majority-owned by the asset manager's founders and management, said it had carried out these purchases on March 27 and April 2 for a total amount of around 95 million euros.



Following these transactions, TCA held 98,306.133 Tikehau Capital shares, representing almost 55.8% of the share capital and voting rights, compared with 53.1% previously.



According to the controlling holding company, this strengthening reflects its confidence in the growth prospects of Tikehau Capital, which remains 'determined to continue bringing value to all its shareholders'.



Following this announcement, Tikehau shares rose by more than 0.2% on Wednesday morning on the Paris Bourse, compared with a gain of less than 0.1% for the SBF 120 index.



