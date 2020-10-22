Tikehau Capital : expands its Asset Management Advisory Board
PRESS RELEASE
Tikehau Capital expands its Asset Management Advisory
Board
Eleven diverse and highly experienced members
from seven countries
Paris, 22 October 2020 - Tikehau Capital, the alternative asset management and investment group, today announced the finalization of the advisory board of its asset management subsidiary.
The creation of this advisory board, whose launch was announced on May 28, 2020, follows the acceleration of Tikehau Capital's Asset Management activity across its strategies, its geographic footprint, and a growing and increasingly diverse investor base across the entire spectrum from retail to the largest global institutional investors. In addition, Tikehau Capital's investment expertise has grown with the continued development of its structuring expertise in multi-asset products, evergreen structures, ease-of-access for nonprofessional investors to private strategies and tailor-made segregated managed accounts.
The advisory board is comprised of 11 diverse, high-profile and highly experienced professionals from seven different countries with expertise across the different wealth and asset management fields as well as in consulting and academia. This board will advise Tikehau Capital senior management in charge of asset management activities on strategy, business development, systems management and governance. The board will also provide their expertise on topics related to distribution, investing, risk management, human capital, gender balance and diversity.
The members of the Advisory board are:
Gianluca La Calce, CEO, Siref (Fiduciary company of the Intesa Group) ; Head of Strategic Marketing and Products Coordination of Intesa San Paolo Private Banking (Milan, Italy)
José Cloquell, Head of Co-Investments and Illiquid Alternatives at Banca March (Madrid, Spain)
Davide Elli, Head of Multimanager and Alternative Investments, Fideuram
Investmenti SGR (Milan, Italy)
Dirk Goergen, Executive Committee Member & Management Board Member and Head of Global Coverage and responsible for Sales Management, DWS (Frankfurt, Germany)
Goh Mui Hong, Executive Director & CEO of Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited and former President & CEO, ST Asset Management Ltd. (Singapore)
Jason Lamin, Founder & CEO, Lenox Park Solutions (Austin, TX, USA)
Lionel Martellini, Director of the EDHEC-Risk Institute and Professor of Finance at EDHEC Business School (Nice, France)
Juan Antonio Roche Gonzalez, Executive Committee Member; Banca March and Head of Product Offering (Madrid, Spain)
Bruno de Saint Florent, Partner,Monitor Deloitte, in charge of the Financial Services practice ; former Partner, Oliver Wyman and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group (Paris, France)
Natacha Valla, Dean, Sciences Po School of Management and Innovation ; former Deputy Director-General for Monetary Policy, European Central Bank (Paris, France)
Rob Williams, Director, Temasek ; Member of Temasek Investment Group;board member of several portfolio companies of Temasek (London, UK)
The Asset Management Advisory Board will join the existing International Advisory Board, and Supervisory Board of Tikehau Capital in providing expertise and direction to the Group's activities, external growth and internal management.
Thomas Friedberger, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Tikehau Investment Management said: "We are enthusiastic about the formation of the asset management advisory board and are very grateful to welcome its members, each of whom possesses remarkable experience andin-depthknowledge of their respective fields, each bringing unique and complementary perspectives to the table. We believe in a critical and original way of thinking and we are convinced that diversity of backgrounds and profiles feeds into this approach. I am looking forward to work with these exceptional resources and am confident that Tikehau Capital external and internal growth in Asset Management will benefit greatly from the Advisory Board, and the investment strategies and convictions of our teams will be enriched as a result."
About Tikehau Capital:
Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €25.7bn of assets under management (as at 30 June 2020) and shareholders' equity of €2.8bn (as at 30 June 2020). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and capital markets strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 570 staff (as at 30 June 2020) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.
Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612;
