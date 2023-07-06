PRESS RELEASE PARIS, 6 JULY 2023

Tikehau Capital expands its international presence with the opening of its first office in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region

Opening of an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi's financial centre,

to strengthen existing footprint in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

First foothold for Tikehau Capital in the region with further regional developments expected.

Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset manager, today announced the expansion of its global footprint with the opening of its 15th office in Abu Dhabi, as a first step in establishing the Group's presence in the GCC region.

Investors globally are increasingly looking to diversify their assets and investments. Tikehau Capital seeks to build a strong local presence in the Middle East, expanding its offering and well-recognised expertise in alternative assets to local investors to meet the growing demand driven by structural market shifts. Tikehau Capital has a long and dedicated track record in financing mid-market companies, supporting them to accelerate their internationalisation, drive their digital transformation and assist their transition towards sustainability.

Tikehau Capital has established client relationships across the UAE over the past few years. With this new permanent presence in Abu Dhabi, Tikehau Capital intends to serve the UAE's vibrant ecosystem of leading financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, corporates and entrepreneurs, drawing on its expertise, resources, and global network across its various asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity, and capital markets strategies).

With a dedicated local team on the ground, this office opening is intended to strengthen Tikehau Capital's existing relationships with key local players and is in line with the Group's announcement in February 2021 of Hassan Karimi's appointment as a senior advisor in the region.

Gustave Laurent, who was part of Tikehau Capital's M&A strategy department based in Paris, relocated to Abu Dhabi to help coordinate business development and office operations. Gustave will work alongside the Group's senior management team and our local senior partners to help develop long-term and collaborative relationships with local investors and promote the growth of our portfolio companies across the region.

In line with the Group's DNA, Tikehau Capital also aims to build strategic partnerships with local actors and leverage its investment expertise in the decarbonisation of our economies and strategic sectors such as food security and cybersecurity, among others in order to actively contribute to the development of Abu Dhabi's ecosystem.