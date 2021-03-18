Tikehau Capital : Annual Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2020

Log in
03/18/2021
6.

ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER

2020

6.1

ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020

6.1.1.

Consolidated balance sheet

Assets

(in thousands of €)

Notes

31 December 2020

31 December 2019

Non-current asset

Tangible and intangible assets Non-current investment portfolio Investments in equity affiliates Deferred tax asset

Other non-current assets Total non-current assets Current assets

Trade receivables and related accounts Other receivables and financial assets Current investment portfolio

Cash management financial assets Cash and cash equivalents

Total current assets

7 & 28

8

9

15

10

10

11

12

12

580,058

2,203,631

7,499

82,606

3,724 2,877,519

64,844 24,866 303,966 76,203 671,052 1,140,931

535,046

2,210,181

9,261

25,921

3,901 2,784,309

59,877 64,730 125,087 131,806 1,175,429 1,556,930

TOTAL ASSETS

4,018,449

4,341,239

31 December 2019

Liabilities

(in thousands of €)

Notes

31 December 2020

31 December 2019

Share capital Premiums

Reserves and retained earnings Net result for the period Shareholders' equity - Group share Non-controlling interests Shareholders' equity Non-current liabilities Non-current provisions

Non-current borrowings and financial debt Deferred tax liabilities

Non-current financial derivatives Other non-current liabilities Total non-current liabilities Current liabilities

Current borrowings and financial debt Trade payables and related accounts Tax and social security payables Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

13

18

14 15 16 28

14 10 10 & 28

1,634,317 1,144,831 224,489 (206,601) 2,797,036 6,720 2,803,756

1,432 997,491 54,700 467 23,918 1,078,008

1,048 46,551 45,008 44,078 136,685

1,640,081 1,158,664 161,402 178,685 3,138,833 6,770 3,145,603

2,390 993,338 60,370 12,896 26,507 1,095,501

3,851 34,469 39,373 22,443 100,135

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

4,018,449

4,341,239

31 December 2019

6.1.2.

Consolidated statement of income

(in thousands of €)

Notes

2020 (12 months)

2019 (12 months)

Net revenues from Asset Management activity

Change in fair value of the non-current investment portfolio Change in fair value of the current investment portfolio Change in fair value

Other revenues from non-current investment portfolio Other revenues from current investment portfolio Other revenues from investment portfolio Revenues from the Investment activity Derivative portfolio revenue Purchases and external expenses Personnel expenses

Other net operating expenses Operating expenses

Net operating profit from Asset Management and Investment activities before share of net results from equity affiliates

Share of net results from equity affiliates

Net operating profit from Asset Management and Investment activities after share of net results from equity affiliates

Net income and expenses on cash equivalents Financial expenses

Financial result Result before tax Corporate income tax Net result Non-controlling interests Net result - Group share

Weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares Earnings per share (in €)

Weighted average number of shares after dilution Diluted earnings per share (in €)

19

20

21 22

23

24 25

15 18

13

204,827 (53,298) 40,992 (12,306) 94,761 2,458 97,219 84,914

(286,489)

(115,173)

(92,213) (23,310)

(230,696)

(227,444)

(1,245)

(228,690)

(318) (35,742)

(36,060)

(264,750)

58,630 (206,120)

481 (206,601)

136,771,395 €(1.51) 139,428,469 n/a

174,753 178,753 10,034 188,787 89,005 43 89,048 277,835 - (103,558) (84,968) (11,586)

(200,113)

252,476

(239)

252,237 1,196 (34,532)

(33,336) 218,901 (39,666) 179,235 550 178,685

120,323,595 €1.49 123,080,510 €1.46

2019 (12 months)

(in thousands of €)

Notes

2020 (12 months)

2019 (12 months)

Net result

Currency translation adjustment(1) Related taxes

Consolidated comprehensive income Of which non-controlling interests

Of which Group share

(206,120)

(3,176)

- (209,295)

481 (209,776)

179,235

366

- 179,601 550 179,051

(1) Item that can be recycled through the income statement.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 2019 (12 months)

6.1.3.

Change in consolidated shareholders' equity

Translation

Shareholders'

Consolidated

differences

Net result for

equity

Non-controlling

shareholders'

(in thousands of €)

Share capital

Premiums

Group reserves

Own shares

(reserves)

the period

Group share

interests

equity

Situation as at 31 December

2018

1,241,731

849,338

291,830

(1,166)

(64)

(107,362)

2,274,307

766

2,275,073

Allocation of net result

-

-

(133,220)

-

-

107,362

(25,858)

(85)

(25,944)

Capital increase of 27 June 2019(1)

390,000

317,676

-

-

-

-

707,676

-

707,676

Capital increase of 1 July 2019(2)

3,954

(3,954)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital increase of 1 December

2019(2)

4,396

(4,396)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based payment (IFRS 2)

-

-

9,306

-

-

-

9,306

37

9,344

Other movements in reserves(3)

-

-

1,992

(7,643)

366

-

(5,285)

5,502

218

Net result for the period

-

-

-

-

-

178,685

178,685

550

179,235

Situation as at 31 December

2019

1,640,081

1,158,664

169,909

(8,809)

302

178,685

3,138,832

6,770

3,145,603

Allocation of net result

-

-

95,255

-

-

(178,685)

(83,430)

(538)

(83,968)

Capital increase of 31 March

2020(4)

1,449

(1,449)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital increase of 4 July 2020(5)

106

(106)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital increase of 1 December

2020(6)

3,743

(3,743)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital increase of 21 December

2020(7)

155

(155)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital reduction of 22 December

2020 (8)

(11,217)

(8,381)

-

19,598

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based payment (IFRS 2)

-

-

7,367

-

-

-

7,367

26

7,393

Other movements in reserves

-

-

13,356

(69,314)

(3,176)

-

(59,133)

(20)

(59,152)

Net result for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(206,601)

(206,601)

481

(206,120)

SITUATION AS AT 31

DECEMBER 2020

1,634,317

1,144,830

285,887

(58,525)

(2,874)

(206,601)

2,797,036

6,720

2,803,756

  • (1) Tikehau Capital carried out a capital increase of €715 million at a price of €22 per share, through the creation of 32.5 million new shares. Costs related to the capital increase were deducted from the issue premium for €7.3 million.

  • (2) As part of the definitive grant of free shares under the "2016 TIM Replacement Plans", Tikehau Capital carried out a capital increase on 1 July 2019 by capitalisation of the share premium for €3.9 million. On 1 December 2019, for the definitive grant of free shares under the "All Plan" and the first tranche of the "One Off Plan", Tikehau Capital also carried out a capital increase by capitalisation of the issue premium for €4.4 million.

(3)The impact on "Consolidated reserves" of various transactions relating to the IREIT Global Group share capital was €8.6 million.

  • (4) As part of the definitive grant of free shares under the "2018 FSA Plan" and the "2018 Performance Share Plan", Tikehau Capital carried out a capital increase on 31 March 2020 by capitalisation of the share premium for €1.4 million.

  • (5) As part of the definitive allocation of free shares of the first tranche of the "Credit.fr Plan 2018", Tikehau Capital carried out a capital increase on 4 July 2020 by capitalisation of the share premium for €0.1 million.

  • (6) As part of the definitive allocation of free shares in the second tranche of the "One Off Plan", Tikehau Capital carried out a capital increase on 1 December 2020 by capitalisation of the share premium for €3.7 million.

  • (7) As part of the definitive allocation of free shares under the "Sofidy 2018 Plan", Tikehau Capital carried out a capital increase on 21 December 2020 by capitalisation of the share premium for €0.2 million.

  • (8) On 22 December 2020, Tikehau Capital cancelled 934,720 own shares for an amount of - €11.2 million. The difference between the acquisition price of these own shares and the par value of the share was deducted as a share premium for an amount of - €8.4 million.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tikehau Capital SC published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 06:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
