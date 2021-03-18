Tikehau Capital : Annual Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2020

Change in fair value of the non-current investment portfolioChange in fair value of the current investment portfolioChange in fair value
Other revenues from non-current investment portfolioOther revenues from current investment portfolioOther revenues from investment portfolio Revenues from the Investment activity Derivative portfolio revenuePurchases and external expenses Personnel expenses
Other net operating expensesOperating expenses
Net operating profit from Asset Management andInvestment activities before share of net results fromequity affiliates
Share of net results from equity affiliates
Net operating profit from Asset Management andInvestment activities after share of net results from equityaffiliates
Net income and expenses on cash equivalents Financial expenses
Financial result Result before taxCorporate income taxNet resultNon-controlling interestsNet result - Group share
Weighted average number of outstanding ordinary sharesEarnings per share(in €)
Weighted average number of shares after dilution Diluted earnings per share(in €)
Consolidated comprehensive incomeOf which non-controlling interests
Of which Group share
(206,120)
(3,176)
-(209,295)
481 (209,776)
179,235
366
-179,601550 179,051
(1) Item that can be recycled through the income statement.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income2019 (12 months)
6.1.3.
Change in consolidated shareholders' equity
Translation
Shareholders'
Consolidated
differences
Net result for
equity
Non-controlling
shareholders'
(in thousands of €)
Share capital
Premiums
Group reserves
Own shares
(reserves)
the period
Group share
interests
equity
Situation as at 31 December
2018
1,241,731
849,338
291,830
(1,166)
(64)
(107,362)
2,274,307
766
2,275,073
Allocation of net result
-
-
(133,220)
-
-
107,362
(25,858)
(85)
(25,944)
Capital increase of 27 June 2019(1)
390,000
317,676
-
-
-
-
707,676
-
707,676
Capital increase of 1 July 2019(2)
3,954
(3,954)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Capital increase of 1 December
2019(2)
4,396
(4,396)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based payment (IFRS 2)
-
-
9,306
-
-
-
9,306
37
9,344
Other movements in reserves(3)
-
-
1,992
(7,643)
366
-
(5,285)
5,502
218
Net result for the period
-
-
-
-
-
178,685
178,685
550
179,235
Situation as at 31 December
2019
1,640,081
1,158,664
169,909
(8,809)
302
178,685
3,138,832
6,770
3,145,603
Allocation of net result
-
-
95,255
-
-
(178,685)
(83,430)
(538)
(83,968)
Capital increase of 31 March
2020(4)
1,449
(1,449)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Capital increase of 4 July 2020(5)
106
(106)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Capital increase of 1 December
2020(6)
3,743
(3,743)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Capital increase of 21 December
2020(7)
155
(155)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Capital reduction of 22 December
2020(8)
(11,217)
(8,381)
-
19,598
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based payment (IFRS 2)
-
-
7,367
-
-
-
7,367
26
7,393
Other movements in reserves
-
-
13,356
(69,314)
(3,176)
-
(59,133)
(20)
(59,152)
Net result for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(206,601)
(206,601)
481
(206,120)
SITUATION AS AT 31
DECEMBER 2020
1,634,317
1,144,830
285,887
(58,525)
(2,874)
(206,601)
2,797,036
6,720
2,803,756
(1) Tikehau Capital carried out a capital increase of €715 million at a price of €22 per share, through the creation of 32.5 million new shares. Costs related to the capital increase were deducted from the issue premium for €7.3 million.
(2) As part of the definitive grant of free shares under the "2016 TIM Replacement Plans", Tikehau Capital carried out a capital increase on 1 July 2019 by capitalisation of the share premium for €3.9 million. On 1 December 2019, for the definitive grant of free shares under the "All Plan" and the first tranche of the "One Off Plan", Tikehau Capital also carried out a capital increase by capitalisation of the issue premium for €4.4 million.
(3)The impact on "Consolidated reserves" of various transactions relating to the IREIT Global Group share capital was €8.6 million.
(4) As part of the definitive grant of free shares under the "2018 FSA Plan" and the "2018 Performance Share Plan", Tikehau Capital carried out a capital increase on 31 March 2020 by capitalisation of the share premium for €1.4 million.
(5) As part of the definitive allocation of free shares of the first tranche of the "Credit.fr Plan 2018", Tikehau Capital carried out a capital increase on 4 July 2020 by capitalisation of the share premium for €0.1 million.
(6) As part of the definitive allocation of free shares in the second tranche of the "One Off Plan", Tikehau Capital carried out a capital increase on 1 December 2020 by capitalisation of the share premium for €3.7 million.
(7) As part of the definitive allocation of free shares under the "Sofidy 2018 Plan", Tikehau Capital carried out a capital increase on 21 December 2020 by capitalisation of the share premium for €0.2 million.
(8) On 22 December 2020, Tikehau Capital cancelled 934,720 own shares for an amount of - €11.2 million. The difference between the acquisition price of these own shares and the par value of the share was deducted as a share premium for an amount of - €8.4 million.
