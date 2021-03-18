Tikehau Capital : Annual Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2020

Net revenues from Asset Management activity

Change in fair value of the non-current investment portfolio Change in fair value of the current investment portfolio Change in fair value

Other revenues from non-current investment portfolio Other revenues from current investment portfolio Other revenues from investment portfolio Revenues from the Investment activity Derivative portfolio revenue Purchases and external expenses Personnel expenses

Other net operating expenses Operating expenses

Net operating profit from Asset Management and Investment activities before share of net results from equity affiliates

Share of net results from equity affiliates

Net operating profit from Asset Management and Investment activities after share of net results from equity affiliates

Net income and expenses on cash equivalents Financial expenses

Financial result Result before tax Corporate income tax Net result Non-controlling interests Net result - Group share

Weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares Earnings per share (in €)

Weighted average number of shares after dilution Diluted earnings per share (in €)