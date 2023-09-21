PRESS RELEASE PARIS, 21 SEPTEMBER 2023
Tikehau Capital's private equity regenerative agriculture strategy commits €120 million investment in Biobest, a global leader in biological-control products in agriculture
- The transaction marks the first investment of Tikehau Capital's private equity regenerative agriculture strategy.
- Investment collaboration includes M&G, Unigrains, Sofiprotéol and existing shareholders.
- Tikehau Capital's private equity regenerative agriculture strategy was launched late 2022 in partnership with AXA and Unilever.
Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset management group, is pleased to announce a €120 million investment in Biobest, a globally recognised leader in pollination and integrated biological pest and disease control. This strategic investment is made alongside Biobest's long-standing shareholders, as well as M&G, Unigrains and Sofiproteol. This capital injection will fund the acquisition of Biotrop, a Brazilian company specialising in biological solutions for crop nutrition and protection in open fields.
With a presence in over 60 countries, Biobest is a global frontrunner in biological pest and disease control. The acquisition of Biotrop positions Biobest as a major player in South America, expanding its range of biological solutions to encompass biocontrol (beneficial insects and biopesticides), inoculants, biostimulants and pollination services. These solutions will serve both covered and open-field crops, complementing Biobest's existing portfolio. Through its diverse range of activities, Biobest has made a significant impact in reducing the dependence on conventional pesticides, thereby contributing to the alleviation of pressure on biodiversity.
This investment marks the inaugural investment of Tikehau Capital's private equity regenerative agriculture strategy and is in line with its impact mission of supporting companies that actively reduce carbon emissions, protect water resources and restore biodiversity.
Agriculture, land use, and deforestation combined represents the second-largest sources of global greenhouse gas emissions and a significant contributor to biodiversity decline and uses 70% of the available fresh water.1 Tikehau Capital, in partnership with AXA and Unilever, is investing in companies providing solutions to enable the transition of agriculture to regenerative practices, with the ambition to generate a positive impact on soil health and environmental resources. Such practices play a pivotal role in addressing climate change and environmental challenges. Healthy soils can sequester carbon, promote biodiversity, conserve water and enhance agricultural resilience, which in turn delivers nutritious food, textile fibre and biomass sources while providing sustainable income sources for millions.
1 Source: World Bank, 2017
PRESS RELEASE PARIS, 21 SEPTEMBER 2023
"At Tikehau Capital, we firmly believe that investors bear a responsibility to actively contribute to global efforts aimed at mitigating agriculture's impact. We are excited to announce our first investment in Biobest, a project that seamlessly aligns with our private equity impact strategy. We remain committed to meeting the growing financing needs of companies dedicated to preserving soil health, offering sustainable products and advancing solutions that accelerate this vital transition." declared Emmanuel Laillier, Head of Private Equity at Tikehau Capital.
"We are thrilled to support Biobest in this transformative acquisition, which will reinforce its position as a global leader in the transition towards more sustainable agriculture. The combined resources and expertise of Tikehau Capital, AXA and Unilever will empower Biobest to expedite its global expansion and contribute significantly to the shift towards sustainable agriculture." Laurent-DavidCharbit,Co-Headof Tikehau Capital's Private Equity Regenerative Agriculture Strategy.
"The acquisition of Biotrop marks a significant milestone for Biobest, further solidifying our successful M&A strategy alongside our robust organic growth. With the backing of Tikehau Capital's private equity regenerative agriculture strategy, in conjunction with the strategic partnership with AXA and Unilever, Biobest is poised to expedite its expansion efforts, making a substantial contribution to agriculture while fortifying our preeminent position in sustainable crop management." remarkedJean-MarcVandoorne, CEO of Biobest.
The transaction is anticipated to conclude before year-end, contingent upon customary closing conditions being met.
PRESS RELEASE PARIS, 21 SEPTEMBER 2023
ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL
Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €41.1 billion of assets under management (at
30 June 2023).
Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.
Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 30 June 2023), the firm invests its own
capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.
Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 742 employees (at 30 June 2023) across its 15 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.
Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612;
Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit www.tikehaucapital.com.
PRESS CONTACTS:
Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur - +33 1 40 06 39 30
UK - Prosek Partners: Matthieu Roussellier - +44 (0) 7843 279 966
USA - Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons - +1 646 818 9238
press@tikehaucapital.com
DISCLAIMER
The strategy mentioned in this press release is reserved for professional investors and is managed by Tikehau Investment Management SAS, a portfolio management company approved by the AMF since 19/01/ 2007 under the number GP-07000006.Non-contractual document intended exclusively for journalists and media professionals. The information is provided for the sole purpose of enabling them to have an overview of the transactions, whatever the use they make of it, which is exclusively a matter of their editorial independence, for which Tikehau Capital declines all responsibility. This document does not constitute an offer to sell securities or investment advisory services. This document contains only general information and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed. Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Owing to various risks and uncertainties actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. Tikehau Capital accepts no liability, direct or indirect, arising from the information contained in this document. Tikehau Capital shall not be liable for any decision taken on the basis of any information contained in this document. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tikehau Capital SC published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 15:04:02 UTC.