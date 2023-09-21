PRESS RELEASE PARIS, 21 SEPTEMBER 2023

Tikehau Capital's private equity regenerative agriculture strategy commits €120 million investment in Biobest, a global leader in biological-control products in agriculture

The transaction marks the first investment of Tikehau Capital's private equity regenerative agriculture strategy.

Investment collaboration includes M&G, Unigrains, Sofiprotéol and existing shareholders.

Tikehau Capital's private equity regenerative agriculture strategy was launched late 2022 in partnership with AXA and Unilever.

Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset management group, is pleased to announce a €120 million investment in Biobest, a globally recognised leader in pollination and integrated biological pest and disease control. This strategic investment is made alongside Biobest's long-standing shareholders, as well as M&G, Unigrains and Sofiproteol. This capital injection will fund the acquisition of Biotrop, a Brazilian company specialising in biological solutions for crop nutrition and protection in open fields.

With a presence in over 60 countries, Biobest is a global frontrunner in biological pest and disease control. The acquisition of Biotrop positions Biobest as a major player in South America, expanding its range of biological solutions to encompass biocontrol (beneficial insects and biopesticides), inoculants, biostimulants and pollination services. These solutions will serve both covered and open-field crops, complementing Biobest's existing portfolio. Through its diverse range of activities, Biobest has made a significant impact in reducing the dependence on conventional pesticides, thereby contributing to the alleviation of pressure on biodiversity.

This investment marks the inaugural investment of Tikehau Capital's private equity regenerative agriculture strategy and is in line with its impact mission of supporting companies that actively reduce carbon emissions, protect water resources and restore biodiversity.

Agriculture, land use, and deforestation combined represents the second-largest sources of global greenhouse gas emissions and a significant contributor to biodiversity decline and uses 70% of the available fresh water.1 Tikehau Capital, in partnership with AXA and Unilever, is investing in companies providing solutions to enable the transition of agriculture to regenerative practices, with the ambition to generate a positive impact on soil health and environmental resources. Such practices play a pivotal role in addressing climate change and environmental challenges. Healthy soils can sequester carbon, promote biodiversity, conserve water and enhance agricultural resilience, which in turn delivers nutritious food, textile fibre and biomass sources while providing sustainable income sources for millions.