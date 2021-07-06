Tikehau Capital : Foundation Private Equity in Singapore announces strategic partnership with Tikehau Capital

Foundation Private Equity in Singapore announces strategic partnership with
Tikehau Capital
Singapore, July 6th 2021 - Foundation Private Equity ("Foundation PE"), a provider of bespoke secondary solutions across Asia announces today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset management group.
Foundation PE is a founder-operated private equity player that specialises in delivering innovative secondary solutions to GPs and LPs across Asia. The firm is headquartered in Singapore, with a presence in Beijing and Mumbai.
Foundation PE targets private equity secondaries in Asia, with a focus on China, India and South East Asia. It specialises in GP-led fund restructurings, purchase of limited partner (LP) interests in existing funds, and other bespoke liquidity solutions for LPs. Foundation PE seeks to partner with GPs in providing liquidity to their LPs and works alongside GPs to aim for optimal outcomes for portfolio companies.
Tikehau Capital has taken a majority equity stake in Foundation PE as part of the partnership arrangement, cementing the global alternative asset management group's expansion into the private equity secondaries business and broadening its investment capabilities in Asia.
"We are delighted to be collaborating with Tikehau Capital, whom we view as an important strategic partner for the development of our firm going forward. We believe that there are many areas of synergy between our firms and that Tikehau Capital's global reach will help us to expand our presence and capabilities in Asia and beyond." stated Jason Sambanju and Jeremy Foo, co-foundersof
Foundation PE.
"We are honoured to become Foundation PE's partner of choice. This strategic partnership will allow Tikehau Capital to further develop its private equity offering in Asia, leveraging Foundation PE's extensive footprint in China, India and South East Asia. Foundation PE is an entrepreneur-led company and shares the same strategy of selectiveness and alignment of interests as Tikehau Capital. Jason Sambanju and Jeremy Foo, the co-founders of the firm, have extensive experience in both secondaries and direct investing in the region, and this aligns closely with the platform's fundamentals-driven approach to investment underwriting", said Jean-BaptisteFeat, co-CIOof Tikehau IM and co-headof
Asia.
Foundation PE has a team of 7 professionals across Singapore, Beijing and Mumbai and recently expanded its execution capabilities by appointing Kimberly Tong as a Vice President within its investment team. The firm is also bringing on board a Finance Director with deep experience in overseeing private equity funds that invest in multiple jurisdictions across Asia.
About Foundation Private Equity
Foundation Private Equity has unparalleled experience delivering innovative secondary solutions to GPs and LPs across Asia. With its origins in the first dedicated secondaries platform in the region, our leadership team has reviewed over 160 GP-led secondary transactions across Asia since 2007 (as of June 2020). The firm manages over $120 million of capital commitments (as of 31 May 2021).
Foundation Private Equity partners with GPs and LPs to identify liquidity options at all points of a fund's life cycle: when it emerges from an existing platform, when a fund requires follow-on capital, when available cash is desirable, and at the end of its life when a portfolio's transition to a new vehicle provides a positive outcome. We also consider bespoke return/risk-tiered structures that meet the unique needs of more complex situations.
For more information, please visit: www.foundationpe.sg
About Tikehau Capital
Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €29.4 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi- asset and special opportunities strategies.
Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.
Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.
Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 607 employees (at 31 March 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).
For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com
