Tikkurila Oyj : UBS Group AG's indirect holding has increased to 5.43 percent

Tikkurila Oyj

Major Shareholder Announcement

21 April 2021 at 3.55 p.m.(EEST)

Tikkurila Oyj (business ID 0197067-4) has on 21 April 2021 received a notification pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10, from UBS Group AG.

The indirect holding of the funds and accounts managed by UBS Group AG in the shares of Tikkurila Oyj has increased above 5 percent and is now 5.43% as a consequence of the trades executed on April 20, 2021.

UBS Group AG's position according to their notification:

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.43% 0.00% 5.43% 44,108,252 Position of previous notification Below notifiable threshold Below notifiable threshold Below notifiable threshold

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights



Class/type of

sharesISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000008719 2,396,158 5.43% Subtotal A 2,396,158 5.43%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are

effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both UBS Group AG UBS AG 5.43% 5.43% UBS Americas Holding LLC UBS Americas Inc. UBS Asset Management Trust Company

Tikkurila Oyj

Sanna Lehti

General Counsel

For additional information, please contact:

Sanna Lehti, General Counsel

tel. +358 40 5111757

sanna.lehti@tikkurila.com