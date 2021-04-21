Log in
    TIK1V   FI4000008719

TIKKURILA OYJ

(TIK1V)
  Report
Tikkurila Oyj : UBS Group AG's indirect holding has increased to 5.43 percent

04/21/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Tikkurila Oyj
Major Shareholder Announcement
21 April 2021 at 3.55 p.m.(EEST)

Tikkurila Oyj (business ID 0197067-4) has on 21 April 2021 received a notification pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10, from UBS Group AG.

The indirect holding of the funds and accounts managed by UBS Group AG in the shares of Tikkurila Oyj has increased above 5 percent and is now 5.43% as a consequence of the trades executed on April 20, 2021.

UBS Group AG's position according to their notification:

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in %
(A + B) 		Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.43% 0.00% 5.43% 44,108,252
Position of previous notification Below notifiable threshold Below notifiable threshold Below notifiable threshold

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
sharesISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000008719 2,396,158 5.43%
Subtotal A 2,396,158 5.43%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are
effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both
UBS Group AG
UBS AG 5.43% 5.43%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
UBS Americas Inc.
UBS Asset Management Trust Company

Tikkurila Oyj
Sanna Lehti
General Counsel

For additional information, please contact:
Sanna Lehti, General Counsel
tel. +358 40 5111757
sanna.lehti@tikkurila.com

Disclaimer

Tikkurila Oyj published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
