The Board of Directors of TIL Limited at its meeting held on 29 June 2024 has approved the appointment of Ms. Chandrani Chatterjee as Company Secretary & Head-Legal and Compliance Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 1 July, 2024 in place of Mr. Sekhar Bhattacharjee, who will be superannuated from the services of the Company with effect from 30 June, 2024. Name: Ms. Chandrani Chatterjee; ACS Number: A16628; Educational Qualifications: ACS & PGDBM, B.Sc (Chemistry Hons). Ms. Chandrani Chatterjee is a seasoned professional with more than 19 year of experience in company secretary & legal functions.

She is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from the Calcutta University. Her expertise lies in corporate law, legal and governance, accompanied by exceptional leadership capabilities. Ms. Chatterjee has wide range of experience in varied Industries viz.

Information Technology, Manufacturing, Textile and Education Management. During her past stints, she has worked with various renowned business groups namely, M /s. Usha Martin Technologies Group, M/s. Stewarts and Lloyds of India Ltd, M/s Rupa & Co. Limited etc.

and as a part of secretarial and legal assignments, she has extensively worked on mergers & acquisitions, due diligence, better governance and digitization of records.