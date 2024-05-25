Tilak Ventures Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 28.26 million compared to INR 18.22 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 39.09 million compared to INR 27.3 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 23.32 million compared to INR 9.35 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.104 compared to INR 0.042 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.104 compared to INR 0.042 a year ago.