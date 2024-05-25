Tilak Ventures Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 128.63 million compared to INR 69.78 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 169.08 million compared to INR 95.13 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 52.98 million compared to INR 23.52 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.231 compared to INR 0.102 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.231 compared to INR 0.102 a year ago.