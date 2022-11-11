Tilaknagar Industries : Insider Trading - Others

Sub: Violation under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
This is with reference to Clause 13 of Schedule B read along with Regulation 9(1) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 ('PIT Regulations'), we hereby report the following violation under PIT Regulations as provided under SEBI vide Circular No. SEBI/HO/ISD/ISD/CIR/P/2020/135 dated July 23, 2020:
Sr.
Particulars
Details
No
1
Name of the listed company
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.
2
Please tick appropriate checkbox
Listed Company
Reporting in capacity of:
✓ Listed Company
☐ Intermediary
☐ Fiduciary
3
A. Details of Designated Person (DP)
i.
Name of DP
Mr. Arvind Pandey
ii.
PAN of DP
AFMPP7453D
iii.
Designation of DP
Manager Sales
iv.
Functional Role of DP
Sales
v.
Whether DP is Promoter or belongs to
No
Promoter Group
B. If Reporting is for immediate relative of DP
i.
Name of the immediate relative of DP
No
ii.
PAN of the immediate relative of DP
No
C. Details of transaction(s)
i.
Name of the scrip
BSE Scrip Code: 507205
NSE Symbol: TI
ii.
No of shares traded and value (Rs.)
Purchase
25
Rs. 2590
(Date- wise)
transaction
shares
(Rs.
October 07,
103.60
2022
per share)
D. In case value of trade(s) is more than Rs.10 lacs in a calendar quarter
i.
Date of intimation of trade(s) by
Not Applicable
concerned
DP/ director/
promoter/
promoter group to Company under
regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations,
2015
ii.
Date of
intimation of
trade(s) by
Not Applicable
Company to stock exchanges under
regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations,
2015
4
Details of violations observed under Code
The purchase transaction of the
of Conduct
equity shares was made during the
trading window closure period and
without
any
pre-clearance
inadvertently
5
Action taken by Listed company
The designated person has been
issued a warning email and penalty
has been levied.
6
Reasons
recorded
in writing for taking
The purchase transaction of the
action stated above
equity shares was made during the
trading window closure period and
without pre-clearance
7
Details
of
the
previous instances of
Nil
violations, if any, since last financial year
8
If any amount collected for Code of Conduct violation(s)
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:41:01 UTC.