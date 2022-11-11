Advanced search
Tilaknagar Industries : Insider Trading - Others

11/11/2022 | 06:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 11, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Dept.,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

14th floor, P. J. Tower,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Stock Code - 507205

Stock Code - TI

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Violation under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

This is with reference to Clause 13 of Schedule B read along with Regulation 9(1) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 ('PIT Regulations'), we hereby report the following violation under PIT Regulations as provided under SEBI vide Circular No. SEBI/HO/ISD/ISD/CIR/P/2020/135 dated July 23, 2020:

Sr.

Particulars

Details

No

1

Name of the listed company

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.

2

Please tick appropriate checkbox

Listed Company

Reporting in capacity of:

Listed Company

Intermediary

Fiduciary

3

A. Details of Designated Person (DP)

i.

Name of DP

Mr. Arvind Pandey

ii.

PAN of DP

AFMPP7453D

iii.

Designation of DP

Manager Sales

iv.

Functional Role of DP

Sales

v.

Whether DP is Promoter or belongs to

No

Promoter Group

B. If Reporting is for immediate relative of DP

i.

Name of the immediate relative of DP

No

ii.

PAN of the immediate relative of DP

No

C. Details of transaction(s)

i.

Name of the scrip

BSE Scrip Code: 507205

NSE Symbol: TI

ii.

No of shares traded and value (Rs.)

Purchase

25

Rs. 2590

(Date- wise)

transaction

shares

(Rs.

October 07,

103.60

2022

per share)

D. In case value of trade(s) is more than Rs.10 lacs in a calendar quarter

i.

Date of intimation of trade(s) by

Not Applicable

concerned

DP/ director/

promoter/

promoter group to Company under

regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations,

2015

ii.

Date of

intimation of

trade(s) by

Not Applicable

Company to stock exchanges under

regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations,

2015

4

Details of violations observed under Code

The purchase transaction of the

of Conduct

equity shares was made during the

trading window closure period and

without

any

pre-clearance

inadvertently

5

Action taken by Listed company

The designated person has been

issued a warning email and penalty

has been levied.

6

Reasons

recorded

in writing for taking

The purchase transaction of the

action stated above

equity shares was made during the

trading window closure period and

without pre-clearance

7

Details

of

the

previous instances of

Nil

violations, if any, since last financial year

8

If any amount collected for Code of Conduct violation(s)

i. Mode

of transfer to SEBI - IPEF

Online

(Online/Demand Draft)

ii. Details of transfer/payment: N.A.

In case of Online:

Particulars

Details

Name of the transferor

Mr. Arvind Pandey

Bank Name, branch and Account number

Name of Beneficiary: SEBI - IPEF

Bank Name: Bank of India

Bank Branch: Bandra Kurla Complex

(BKC)

Account Number: 012210210000008

IFSC Code: BKID0000122

UTR/Transaction reference Number

IMPS231220304133

Transaction date

November 08, 2022

Transaction Amount (in Rs.)

1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only)

In case of Demand Draft (DD): N.A.

Particulars

Details

Bank Name and branch

-

DD Number

-

DD date

-

DD amount (in Rs.)

-

9

Any other relevant information

Nil

Yours faithfully,

DIPTI VARUN

Digitally signed by DIPTI

VARUN TODKAR

TODKAR

Date: 2022.11.11 15:38:28

+05'30'

Dipti Todkar

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

PAN: AHMPJ8860A

Email ID: dtodkar@tilind.com

Date: November 11, 2022

Place: Mumbai

Disclaimer

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
