  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    507205   INE133E01013

TILAKNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

(507205)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
116.40 INR   +1.13%
2022Tilaknagar Industries : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
2022Tilaknagar Industries : Insider Trading - Others
PU
2022Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tilaknagar Industries : Loss of Share Certificates

01/04/2023 | 02:08am EST
January 04, 2023

To,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

The Corporate Relationship Dept,

Exchange Plaza,

1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 507205

Symbol: TI

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding loss of share certificate(s)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has received information from Shareholder/RTA on January 03, 2023 regarding loss of share certificate(s) as detail given herein below:

Sr.

Name And

Certificate

Distinctive No.

No. of

No.

Folio No

No.

From

To

Shares

1.

Jayant Madhav

Chitale

101522

32787645

32787716

72

(C000174)

2728

30005

30014

10

2729

30015

30015

1

2730

30016

30016

1

95602

10285133

10285156

24

2.

Sharad Harjivan

Sheth (S001880)

105332

34655237

34655656

420

42928

1476952

1477001

50

42929

1477002

1477011

10

42930

1477012

1477021

10

Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.

Dipti Todkar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 07:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
