Tilaknagar Industries : Loss of Share Certificates
01/04/2023 | 02:08am EST
January 04, 2023
To,
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
The Corporate Relationship Dept,
Exchange Plaza,
1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 507205
Symbol: TI
Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding loss of share certificate(s)
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has received information from Shareholder/RTA on January 03, 2023 regarding loss of share certificate(s) as detail given herein below:
Sr.
Name And
Certificate
Distinctive No.
No. of
No.
Folio No
No.
From
To
Shares
1.
Jayant Madhav
Chitale
101522
32787645
32787716
72
(C000174)
2728
30005
30014
10
2729
30015
30015
1
2730
30016
30016
1
95602
10285133
10285156
24
2.
Sharad Harjivan
Sheth (S001880)
105332
34655237
34655656
420
42928
1476952
1477001
50
42929
1477002
1477011
10
42930
1477012
1477021
10
Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the same on your record.
