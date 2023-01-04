Tilaknagar Industries : Loss of Share Certificates

January 04, 2023 To, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., The Corporate Relationship Dept, Exchange Plaza, 1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 507205 Symbol: TI

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding loss of share certificate(s)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has received information from Shareholder/RTA on January 03, 2023 regarding loss of share certificate(s) as detail given herein below: