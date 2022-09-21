Project Highlight: Delightfully Bright Kids' Bathroom
September 21, 2022
Erica Mahoney
Explore this delightfully bright kids' bathroom featuring playful pops of pattern, a whimsical tile pairing, and fresh cabinetry from
Semihandmade.
Shower Tile:
Track Stack Navy Blue | Floor Tile: Spring Time Off-White Natural Hex
design:
Jacklyn Faust Interiors | Photography : Rikki Snyder & Valerie Shively
