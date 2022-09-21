Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTSH   US88677Q1094

TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.

(TTSH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
3.660 USD   +4.27%
Project Highlight: Delightfully Bright Kids' Bathroom

09/21/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Spotlights

Project Highlight: Delightfully Bright Kids' Bathroom September 21, 2022by Erica Mahoney

Explore this delightfully bright kids' bathroom featuring playful pops of pattern, a whimsical tile pairing, and fresh cabinetry from Semihandmade.

Shower Tile:Track Stack Navy Blue | Floor Tile: Spring Time Off-White Natural Hex design: Jacklyn Faust Interiors | Photography: Rikki Snyder & Valerie Shively
Gallery
Shop The Look
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Hi, I'm Erica! I'm the Marketing Copywriter here at The Tile Shop. Born and raised in Minnesota, I graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2019. My favorite part of the job is getting to see the unique ways in which people express themselves through their home design/style. Personally, I'm all about the Scandinavian-minimalist aesthetic - natural wood, clean lines, and a soft color palette, please! When I'm not writing, I spend most of my time playing with my sweet pup, Winnie, and listening to true crime podcasts.

More posts from Erica Mahoney...

Disclaimer

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 21:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 402 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 183 M 183 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 295
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,51 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 156%
Managers and Directors
Cabell H. Lolmaugh Director-Talent Development
Karla Lunan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Peter H. Kamin Chairman
Christopher Davis Chief Information Officer
Peter J. Jacullo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.-50.77%183
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-33.94%280 675
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-26.33%118 188
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.-42.04%7 990
KINGFISHER PLC-29.77%5 275
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-6.21%4 904