Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.    TTSH

TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.

(TTSH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 10/29 03:59:23 pm
4.15 USD   +6.14%
06:46pTILE SHOP : to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
06:46pThe Tile Shop to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
GL
10/13TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Tile Shop to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:46pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call via webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO, Nancy DiMattia, CFO, and Mark Davis, Investor Relations.

Participants may access the call/webcast by:

  • Webcast – IR section of its website at www.tileshop.com.
  • Call – U.S. – (844) 421-0597
  • Call – International – (716) 247-5787

Management will not be taking questions during the conference call. A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.tileshop.com.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (OTC Pink: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Investor Contact:   Mark Davis
Email: mark.davis@tileshop.com
Phone: (763) 852-2978

 

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.
06:46pTILE SHOP : to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
06:46pThe Tile Shop to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
GL
10/13TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/10TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08/06TILE SHOP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/06TILE SHOP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/06The Tile Shop Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/22TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
07/06TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 340 M - -
Net income 2019 -4,46 M - -
Net Debt 2019 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -18,8x
Yield 2019 8,88%
Capitalization 214 M 214 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 585
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Cabell H. Lolmaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter H. Kamin Chairman
Nancy DiMattia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Jacullo Independent Director
Mark J. Bonney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.131.36%202
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.23.51%290 342
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.34.79%121 991
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.53.20%8 075
KINGFISHER PLC33.92%7 932
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-12.50%6 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group